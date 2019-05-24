Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP clean sweeps all 26 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat for the second consecutive time in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Party president Amit Shah, making his parliamentary debut, won from the Gandhinagar constituency with a margin of around 8,94,624 votes, and surpassed his predecessor, L.K. Advani's victory margin record of 4,83,121 votes.

In Lok Sabha election 2019, BJP's voting percentage in Gujarat is over 62.2%, while in 2014, the final polling percentage for the saffron in the western state was 60.11%.

As per the early trends, Congress' hopes have been high due to early leads in Amreli, Dahod, Sabarkantha and Navsari. Afterwards, BJP managed to gain ground in all seats and went ahead.

The results showed that CR Patil gained the largest victory margin by 6.9 lakh votes in Navsari.

Narendra Modi's BJP has also managed to bag all the four assembly seats in the subsequent by-polls. The party has been declared a winner in Jamnagar Rural (33,022 votes), Dhrangadhra (34,280 votes), Manavadar (9,759 votes)and Unjha (23,072 votes)assembly seats.

