Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019: BJP to win between 8-10 seats, Congress risks not opening account

BJP is likely to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana winning 8 to 10 seats, according to the India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll. The Congress is expected to win 0 to 2 seats. Haryana voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 12, in the sixth phase of polling for 10 seats - Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurgaon, Karnal and Faridabad. A total of 223 candidates, including nine women, are in contest for the general election 2019. Haryana recorded 69.5 per cent voting in 2019's Lok Sabha Polls against 71.4 per cent in 2014.

In previous Lok Sabha election, BJP had won seven out of 10 consistencies in Haryana. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managed to bag 2 seats while Congress was reduced to just one seat. However, this time, BJP is likely to continue the momentum from the victories in the municipal polls.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's Congress, which is banking on heavyweight leaders like former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar and Kumari Selja, may be left disappointed. Moreover, Congress was banking on its 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana', a minimum income guarantee scheme, aimed at benefiting farmers.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), INLD's breakaway faction, is contesting seven constituencies in alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Some of the prominent names from Haryana are BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister of Haryana from Sonipat, and BJP's Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad. Dushyant Chautala, from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), is seeking second Lok Sabha term in Hisar. He is battling in a triangular fight with Brijendra Singh, son of Union minister Birender Singh and Bhavya, grandson of late three-time Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

