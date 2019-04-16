Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Sushil Modi to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi

Hectic campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, scheduled to be held on April 18, will come to an end today. A total of 97 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states will go to polls in the phase 2 of the 2019 General Elections. As part of his polls campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Odisha and Chhattisgarh today. The Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could also announce their alliance in Delhi where polls are scheduled to be held on May 12.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Here are all the latest updates on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

1.05pm: The Supreme Court has expressed satisfaction over Election Commission's action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and others for allegedly making hate speeches during Lok Sabha election campaign. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also refused to consider the plea of Mayawati challenging the Election Commission's (EC) 48-hr ban on the leader and asked her counsel to file a separate appeal against the poll panel's order. Taking note of the EC action, the court said it seems the EC has "woken up" and barred various politicians from poll campaigning for varying hours. The bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna made it clear that no further order was required for now. (PTI)

12.45pm: "For the last four months, I have been roaming all over the country, and all I am hearing is - Modi, Modi, and Modi," says BJP Chief Amit Shah in Davanagere, Karnataka.

12.37pm: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Rajasthan: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Yog guru Ramdev and Rathore's wife Gayatri Rathore are also present. pic.twitter.com/wl1FTjbLMe â ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

12.20pm: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Rahul Gandhi's statement 'All thieves have Modi in their surnames': "I will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a Patna court."

Prakash Raj who is contesting from Bengaluru Central LS seat as an independent candidate,says,"I'm not fighting against anyone.I'm fighting for the people. It's we who are the majority. In democracy,if you choose the right leader,people win,if you choose wrong leader,people lose" pic.twitter.com/LYA1keGpT2 â ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

11.52am: Prakash Raj who is contesting from Bengaluru Central LS seat as an independent candidate, tells ANI,"I'm not fighting against anyone.I'm fighting for the people. It's we who are the majority. In democracy,if you choose the right leader,people win,if you choose wrong leader,people lose."

11.50am: "In such hot weather, such a huge crowd, such enthusiasm; pictures of these rallies are giving sleepless nights to others. People are supporting us because they want a strong government," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha's Sambalpur.

11.31am: Rahul Gandhi in Kollam, Kerala: "As PM said 'Congress mukt Bharat', meaning we'll erase idea of Congress from India. What Congress says to Narendra Modi is we don't agree with you. We'll fight you to convince you, you're wrong."

10.30am: Two Railway employees have been suspended after tickets with photo of PM Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station yesterday.

2 Railway employees have been suspended after tickets with photo of PM Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station yesterday. ADM says, "On 13 April, when shift changes, the old roll was mistakenly used. 2 employees suspended, dept probe underway" pic.twitter.com/1fbLFbXq9X â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2019

10.20am: He said India had emerged as a major global power, and that the country believed in "working with everyone for the good of all".

Watch my interview to @DDNewsLive & @rajyasabhatv on a wide range of issues. https://t.co/psCu7BlUsr â Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2019

12.15am: Prime Minister also took a dig at the Congress party's proposed NYAY Scheme, saying the party had done 'Anyay'(injustice) for the past 60 long years. Slamming the Opposition, the PM also asked the Congress if the party will also give 'Nyay' to to the 1984 anti-sikh riot victims?

10.10am: In an interview to DD News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said over 12,000 small and marginal farmers will benefit from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

10.02am: PM Narendra Modi assures that government will transfer Rs 7, 50,000 crore through DBT into bank accounts of farmers within 10 years as part of the KISAN scheme.

PM @narendramodi assures that government will transfer Rs 7, 50,000 crore through DBT into bank accounts of farmers within 10 years as part of the scheme pic.twitter.com/DMXD30Hp0T â Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 16, 2019

9.56am: DMK MP candidate from Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, Dayanidhi Maran campaigns in the constituency.

Tamil Nadu: DMK MP candidate from Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, Dayanidhi Maran campaigns in the constituency. All 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls on 18th April. pic.twitter.com/QUDloBdA9N â ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

9.36am: Yogi Adityanath on EC ban: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister tells the poll body he was only responding to the divisive politics of the Opposition. He visited a Hanuman temple amid the EC ban on his campagining.

9.20am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrabab Naidu, key interlocutor among 21 Opposition parties demanding verification of at least 50 per cent of polled votes against VVAPT slips, alleged the Election Commission was functioning under the 'guidance' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Opposition parties on Sunday had held a meeting to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning and said they will approach the Supreme Court again to demand that at least 50 per cent of paper trails be verified with EVMs. (PTI)

9.13am: "Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala," says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. He reportedly received six stitches on his head after he was injured while offering prayers at a temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor was performing the ritual of 'thulabharam' when he suffered the injury.

Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics - great to see her practice it by example! pic.twitter.com/XqbLf1iCR5 â Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2019

9.00am: Villagers in this Chhattisgarh village say, "No Road, No Vote."

Chhattisgarh: Villagers in Dokada have decided to boycott #LokSabhaElections2019 over no roads in the village. Locals say, âNo Road, No Vote. We will not go to cast our vote till our demand of road development in the village is fulfilled.â pic.twitter.com/TCRa5e1uq5 â ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

8.45am: The BJP's Karnataka unit: "Congress Exposed Youth Cong Nation Secretary Ibrahim Khaleelulla has been arrested after being caught printing fake Voters ID cards." The Karnataka Congress says the BJP spreading "fake news".

Congress Exposed



Youth Cong Nation Secretary Ibrahim Khaleelulla has been arrested after being caught printing fake Voters ID cards.



18 people involved in printing fake Voter ID cards have been arrested



Bengaluru central candidate @ArshadRizwan is behind this racket. â BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 15, 2019

The Election Commission @SpokespersonECI should clarify immediately as to what was found. If there were any fake IDs, I leave it to the wisdom of people as to why BJP is spreading fake news. I am filing a defamation suit against @BJP4Karnataka for trying to malign my image. https://t.co/WxrAYv7aTk â Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) April 15, 2019

8.30am: BJP chief Amit Shah will address four public rallies in Karnataka and Kerala.

8.15am: Congress candidate from Mumbai North Constituency Urmila Matondkar on Monday alleged that BJP workers created a ruckus and reportedly tried to disrupt her public rally at Borivali railway station.

8.00am: Schedule for PM Modi's rallies on April 16.

Edited by Manoj Sharma