Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress' Bobbeeta Sharma, BJP's Queen Ojha locked in tight fight

Congress' Bobbeeta Sharma and Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Queen Ojha are engaged in a neck-to-neck fight in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

Congress might break the BJP's winning streak of two times in the Guwahati constituency. The saffron party had won the last two general elections in 2009 and 2014, and was expecting to achieve a hat-trick for the first time in the constituency. The state has never seen any single party win this seat more than two times.

BJP had replaced its veteran Bijoya Chakraborty and fielded former mayor Ojha in general election 2019.

Guwahati had 17 candidates, including five women, contesting for the seat. The contest being a two-cornered one this time, was between two prominent candidates, Queen Ojha of BJP and Bobbeeta Sharma from Congress.

In general election 2009, the BJP gave the ticket to Bijoya Chakraborty, while the Congress fielded Robin Bordoloi, the son of Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first chief minister. Chakraborty won the seat by a small margin of nearly 12,000 votes. However, she won by a huge margin of more than 3.15 lakh votes in Lok Sabha election 2014.

Guwahati is one of the prestigious of the 14 Lok Sabha seats of Assam. The state's capital has mostly alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

