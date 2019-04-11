Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 1 of voting starts; watch live streaming on Aaj Tak, India Today

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The nation will be voting in the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections between April 11 and May 19. A total of 20 states will be participating in the first phase of the upcoming elections. The result of all phases will be announced on May 23. You can watch the live coverage of elections exclusively on Aaj Tak and India Today. People can also watch live stream on the websites of Aaj Tak and India Today. With just a day to go for the world's largest democratic exercise when India votes its next government, political parties are pulling all stops to ensure their win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

While 22 states and Union Territories will see single-phase polling in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will see polling in all seven phases. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha will see elections in four phases, Assam and Chhattisgarh in three phases, and Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura and Rajasthan in two phases.

The Election Commission recently announced that the total electorate registered is approximately 900 million, an increase of more than 84 million voters over the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

