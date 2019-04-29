Lok Sabha phase 4 Election 2019: 12.34% voter turnout recorded till 10 am in Rajasthan

Voting for phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway in the state of Rajasthan. The state has recorded 12.34% voter turnout till 10 am as the electorate cast their ballot in 13 seats in Rajasthan in this phase. The state sends 25 MPs to the parliament. The voting for the remaining 12 states will be done in the 5th phase in the state on May 6.

According to PIB, as many as 115 candidates are contesting for the 13 Lok Sabha seats. As per the data available made available, 2.5 crore voters, including 1.3 crore males, 1.2 crore females and 140 third gender voters will cast their votes in Phase 4. A total of 28,182 polling stations have been set up in place for smooth conduct of polls.

The constituencies that are voting in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 are Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran.

In Jodhpur, the key contestants in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who will fight against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, belonging to Congress party. BJP's Shekhawat had beaten Chandresh Kumari of Congress by a margin of over four lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

While, in Barmer constituency former External Affairs minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh is contesting on a Congress seat against BJP's Kailash Choudhary.

Congress had outperformed BJP in the recently held Assembly polls in 2018 in Rajasthan. The party won 99 seats and made chose Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister of the state.

In the Lok Sabha constituency of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP who also is a sitting MP from the constituency will fight against Namo Narain Meena of Congress.

While the BJP is fielding 13 candidates, the Congress is also fielding 13 candidates, Bahujan Samaj Party with 10 candidates, Indian Peoples Green Party- 2 candidates, Ambedkarite Party of India- 7 candidates, Rashtriya Kranti Party- 1 candidate, Shivsena- 4 candidates, Indian Indira Congress (R)- 1 candidate, Proutist Sarva Samaj- 2 candidates, Bhartiya Tribal Party- 4 candidates, Bahujan Mukti Party- 3 candidates, Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party- 1 candidate, Communist Party of India- 2 candidates, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star- 1 candidate, Marxist Communist Party of India (United)- 1 candidate, Satya Bahumat Party- 2 candidate, Right to Recall Party- 2 candidate, Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party- 1 candidate, Aarakshan Virodhi Party- 1 candidate, Bhartiya Kisan Party- 1 candidate.

Rajasthan is a pivotal state in the Lok Sabha Election 2019 as Congress had wrested it from BJP in the Assembly elections of December 2018. While Congress is hoping to repeat its win this time too, the BJP which had won all the 25 seats in 2014 is expecting to sweep Rajasthan in these elections as well.

It would be interesting to see if the BJP can reverse the 2018 election losses in the state of Rajasthan.

