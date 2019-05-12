Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: 59 parliamentary constituencies record 63.3% voter turnout

The penultimate phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 witnessed a total voter turnout of 63.3 per cent in 59 parliamentary constituencies in six states and one Union Territory on Sunday, said the Election Commission.

The sixth phase of polling was held for four seats in Jharkhand, eight seats each in Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana and all seven constituencies in Delhi.

According to Election Commission officials, the final voting percentage may rise as there were queues at some places.

The percentage for various states is given below:

West Bengal- 80.35%

Delhi-59.74%

Haryana- 68.17%

Uttar Pradesh- 54.72%

Bihar- 59.29%

Jharkhand- 64.50%

Madhya Pradesh- 64.55%

