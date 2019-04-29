Lok Sabha election 2019: Voter turnout 21.18% till 12 PM; EVM glitches delay polling in Kannauj

Lok Sabha Election: Around 21.18 per cent polling was recorded across 13 parliamentary constituencies in UP till 12 pm. Maximum 25 per cent voter turnout has been reported in Jhansi, while Kannauj recorded minimum 18.31 per cent voter percentage till 12 pm. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has moved the Election Commission (EC) over a delay in voting in UP's Kannauj. The voting process was delayed by over two hours due to EVM malfunctioning in the area. Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking the third term from Kannauj seat.

In this politically sensitive state, as many as 152 candidates are contesting for 13 Lok Sabha seats in this fourth round of poll. The other seats going to the polls in phase 4 are Shahjahanpur (21.66 per cent voter turnout till 12 PM); Kheri (23.52 per cent); Hardoi (21.01 per cent); Misrikh (21.37 per cent); Unnao (21.23 per cent), Farrukhabad (21.68 per cent), Etawah (19.13 per cent), Kanpur (19.88 per cent), Akbarpur (19.62 per cent), Jalaun (18.84 per cent), Jhansi ( 25.33 per cent) and Hamirpur (23.31 per cent).

From Dimple Yadav in Kannauj to Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao, all popular leaders of the region are in the fray for the upcoming elections. The other key candidates in the state include Jitin Prasada in Dharuhera, Zafar Ali Naqvi (Lakhimpur Kheri), Congress' Sri Prakash Jaiswal (Kanpur) and Salman Khurshid (Farrukhabad). The Yadav family has been holding Kannauj Lok Sabha seat since 1998 when SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav won it for the first time and vacated it for his son Akhilesh, who won thrice creating a strong bond with the constituency.

Another big battle is being fought in Farrukhabad where Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid is trying to make a comeback after suffering a shock defeat in 2014. The seat was won by BJP's Mukesh Rajput. After denying ticket to veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi, the BJP faces a tough challenge in Kanpur. Satyadev Pachauri, who is contesting in place of Joshi, is facing resistance from within the party. This has come as a breather for Congress' Shri Prakash Jaiswal, who lost in 2014 despite his vote share growing.

Another big battle in phase 4 of the election in UP is among SP-BSP alliance candidate Poorvi Verma and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra and Zafar Ali Naqvi of the Congress in Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. As per the data, there are a total of 2.38 crore electors in these 13 seats including 1.29 crore males, 1.09 crore females and 1,230 third gender electors. A total of 27,513 polling stations have been set up for voting in this phase which will be held on 29th April 2019.

