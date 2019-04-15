Rahul Gandhi on AAP-Congress alliance: 'Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn'

Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has yet again done a "U-turn" on alliance talks with the Congress party in Delhi. He said "doors" were still open for AAP to stitch ties with the grand old party in Delhi, though time was running out. Congress President said AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi would mean the "rout of the BJP". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, however, said the Congress was just "pretending".

"An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," the Congress President said on Twitter.

In an immediate response to the Congress President's Tweet, the AAP Chief accused the Congress of double standards on the matter of alliance. He also accused the party of dividing the anti-Modi votes in UP and other states. "Which U-turn? Talks were going on yet. Your tweet shows alliance is not your wish but you're just pretending. The utmost priority today should be to save the country from the Modi-Shah duo. It's unfortunate that your party has divided anti-Modi votes in UP and other states," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on Sunday had also said his party would do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Addressing a press conference after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election, he said: "The country is in danger. We will do anything to save it. Our effort to save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will continue."

Congress leaders and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present on the occasion, however, dodged questions on an alliance with the AAP and threw the ball in Kejriwal's court saying: "You ask him about the alliance. He knows better than us." Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "You know the stand of Congress. The alliance was almost done in Delhi but linking it with other states is not right."

The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for some time now. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana. Congress' in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko had said on Friday that the Congress would go alone in Delhi since the AAP had taken an "impractical stand". Polls to Delhi's seven Lok Sabhba constituencies will be held on May 12.

