LS polls: NCP regrets Cong's performance; BJP leaders laud Modi's leadership

With election trends suggesting the NDA making huge gains, UPA ally Nationalist Congress Party Thursday conceded defeat of the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, saying "unfortunately" the Congress' performance was not up to the mark.

Saffron party leaders have attributed the performance to the "leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, and termed it "historic".

The BJP, on its own, is leading in over 290 seats, while its main rival Congress is ahead in 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls across the country.

The NCP is leading at four seats.

"We have some setbacks and we find that unfortunately the Congress didn't perform up to the mark," senior NCP leader Majeed Memon told a private news channel.

If the trends stay until final results, the BJP would have improved on its 2014 performance when it had won 282 seats on its own in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Adding the seats won by its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could win 343 seats, up from 336 in 2014.

Swaraj India president and political analyst Yogendra Yadav told a private TV channel, "This is clear mandate for the Modi-led BJP government...Caste combination looks good on paper but merely caste combination does not work. You need a big loud message that opposition did not have."

"Combination of (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah is very unique and important. This victory is a result of the leadership of Modi and Shah, and the hardwork of lakhs of party workers," said Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The results are a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security and nationalism. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress Party for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said,"Hard work pays.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah worked very hard...Let me tell you there is no TINA (there in no alternative) factor. Its pro-incumbency votes."

"This is the victory of India. The BJP has created history under the leadership of Amit Shah. Congratulations to countrymen and party workers," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

On poll trends for West Bengal, BJP leaders said people were angry with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who they said, has failed on all fronts.

BJP's Tripura in-charge Sunil V Deodhar said,"The election results in Bengal show that people are angry with Banerjee.People are under threat. The TMC has failed on all fronts."

The work done by Modi gave people the confidence that he should be reelected, he said.

While Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a TV channel the days of Banerjee are numbered, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the people of Bengal were "fed up" with Banerjee, and that is why BJP is winning

In a tweet, Railway minister Piyush Goyal congratulated Modi for the historic win and Yoga Guru Ramdev said policies of the prime minister is for the welfare of 125 crore Indians.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: 'Modi, Modi, Modi!' echoes in BJP offices, loud silence in Congress camp

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results: 'India wins yet again! Together we'll build a strong country', says PM Modi