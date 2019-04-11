Angry MLA destroys EVM machine at polling booth in Andhra Pradesh

A Jana Sena candidate Madhusudhan Gupta was arrested by police after he smashed an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

MLA Gupta was apparently angry with the polling booth officials, so he threw the EVM machine on the ground in the Guntakal Assembly constituency of Anantapur district.

He claimed that the names of Assembly and Parliament constituencies were not displayed properly.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: 24% voting percentage till 11am in UP; EVM glitches in Andhra Pradesh

The MLA can be seen damaging the EVM in this video.





#WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradeshpic.twitter.com/VoAFNdA6Jo â ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Voting is underway in Andhra Pradesh in the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha election. Total 12 candidates are contesting for two Lok Sabha seats in the Phase 1 polls. There are total 2,202 polling booth deployed in the state.

Several booths in Kuppam Assembly constituency reported EVM glitches. Kuppam is Andhra's CM Chandrababu Naidu's constituency in Chittoor district.

In addition to this, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi also faced trouble in casting vote due to a dysfunctional EVM at a polling booth in Tadepalli in Guntur district. He ultimately gave his vote after the defective machine was replaced.

This Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh has a three-cornered fight between N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. There are 2,118 candidates for the state polls and 319 for the Lok Sabha elections.

Andhra Pradesh has total 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. In the Lok Sabha elections 2014, Andhra Pradesh was larger in size with 42 constituencies. It was divided later that year to carve out Telangana. This is the first general election in the state after its bifurcation.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Also read: Complete list of state-wise Lok Sabha election 2019 dates: EC announces 7-phase poll, result on May 23