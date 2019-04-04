'Take care of him Wayanad': Priyanka Gandhi's special message as Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed in Wayanad, Kerala Thursday morning and headed straight to the district collectorate's office in Kalpetta.
As Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad district, his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted an emotional message on Twitter seeking support for her "truest friend."
"My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down," Priyanka tweeted soon after the Congress chief completed his paperwork.
My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down. pic.twitter.com/80CxHlP24T
The Congress President is contesting the Wayanad seat for the first time apart from his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which has been his mainstay since 2004.
Rahul and Priyanka marked the beginning of his campaign in Wayanad by taking out a roadshow where they were greeted by a massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters who cheered them on with party flags as they stood in a truck waving at the crowd.