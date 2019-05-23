Delhi-Haryana Election Results 2019: BJP limits Congress & Co to single digits

The Bharatiya Janata Party is once again set to dominate the Lok Sabha election results in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The India Today - Axis My India exit poll has predicted BJP winning on 6-7 seats in Delhi. Congress, on the other hand, could get only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in the national capital, might not even feature in the seat tally.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is expected to emerge as the victor in the adjoining state of Haryana too. Out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the India Today - Axis My India exit poll has given 8-10 seats to BJP, whereas Congress and allies might be limited to two seats.

Almost all seven seats in New Delhi witnessed high-profile contests during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The most intense battle of them was from the North East Delhi seat, which saw former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit of Congress face-off against sitting MP Manoj Tiwari of BJP. Both contestants have their reputation at stake as chiefs of their respective parties, and the outcome is bound to have deep ramifications for them.

Meanwhile, it was a tense contest from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir got into an ugly spat with AAP candidate Atishi Marlena. The crucial Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat saw Union Minister Harsh Vardhan compete against JP Agarwal of Congress and Pankaj Gupta of AAP.

Coming to Haryana, the state voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 12, in the sixth phase of polling. A total of 223 candidates, including nine women, are in contest for the general election 2019 from Ten seats, namely Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurgaon, Karnal and Faridabad. Haryana recorded 69.5 per cent voting in 2019's Lok Sabha Polls against 71.4 per cent in 2014.

In previous Lok Sabha election, BJP had won seven out of 10 consistencies in Haryana. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managed to bag 2 seats while Congress was reduced to just one seat. However, this time, BJP is likely to continue the momentum from the victories in the municipal polls.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's Congress, which is banking on heavyweight leaders like former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar and Kumari Selja, may be left disappointed.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), INLD's breakaway faction, is contesting seven constituencies in alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Some of the prominent names from Haryana are BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister of Haryana from Sonipat, and BJP's Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad. Dushyant Chautala, from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), is seeking second Lok Sabha term in Hisar. He is battling in a triangular fight with Brijendra Singh, son of Union minister Birender Singh and Bhavya, grandson of late three-time Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

