Election Results 2019: Rajnath Singh attributes BJP's win to Modi's 'vision', Amit Shah's 'dynamism'

Looking at the unprecedented mandate of the BJP, Home Minister Rajnath Singh couldn't control his joy and dialed PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's phone numbers. He congratulated the duo for the BJP-led NDA's stupendous lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, said the leader on Twitter.





Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDAâs stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. 1/3 â Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

The 67-year-old leader who is currently leading from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, further thanked BJP 'karyakartas' (workers), and praised Shah's dynamism and PM Modi's prudential leadership.

This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modijiâs visionary leadership, Amit Shahjiâs dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. 2/3 â Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

Lastly, Singh thanked people of India for their faith in PM Modi's astute leadership. The minister tweeted 'I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP...'

I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to @BJP4India led NDA and reposing faith in Shri @narendramodiâs astute leadership and his vision of New India. Shri Modi is now all set to build a New India. 3/3 â Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow which he won in 2014 with a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes by defeating Congress's Rita Bahuguna. Later, in 2016, Bhaguna also joined BJP.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: India wins yet again! Together we'll build strong country, says PM Modi

Also read: UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live: Smriti Irani takes huge lead over Rahul in Amethi; leads by 9,000 votes