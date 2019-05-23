Election Results 2019: Rajnath Singh attributes BJP's win to Modi's 'vision', Amit Shah's 'dynamism'

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Home minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Amit Shah and PM Modi.
Looking at the unprecedented mandate of the BJP, Home Minister Rajnath Singh couldn't control his joy and dialed PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's phone numbers. He congratulated the duo for the BJP-led NDA's stupendous lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha election results, said the leader on Twitter.
Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDAâs stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. 1/3
Lastly, Singh thanked people of India for their faith in PM Modi's astute leadership. The minister tweeted 'I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to BJP...'
I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to @BJP4India led NDA and reposing faith in Shri @narendramodiâs astute leadership and his vision of New India. Shri Modi is now all set to build a New India. 3/3