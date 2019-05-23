'Hearty congratulations... You made it': Rajinikanth wishes PM Narendra Modi

"Hearty congratulations... You made it": Rajinikanth wishes PM Narendra ModiSuperstar and politician Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Thalaivar tweeted, "Respected dear Narendra Modi ji..hearty congratulations ...You made it !!! God bless." And hearty congratulations are in order, he added.

According to the latest data from Election Commission of India, Bhartiya Janata Party alone is leading in 300 seats.

In 2018, when asked about the possibility of a Congress' alliance to take on PM Modi, Rajinikanth said, "When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10 or the person they are aligning against? If 10 persons declared war against one man, who is stronger?"

Rajinikanth has also stated that he will start his own political party and will contest for all the 234 Assembly seats in the next Tamil Nadu polls, due in 2021.

Rajinikanth, who is belived to be a BJP supporter, had met PM Modi on more than one occasion, including his Chennai residence.

