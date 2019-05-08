Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: GST designed to end 'Inspector Raj', says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. In his speech, PM Modi talked about the achievements of his government, and targeted his opponents.

With Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 nearing, campaigning is in full swing. To begin with, the Prime Minister at a rally in Haryana's Fatehabad criticised the Congress and said that it never spoke up in issues of national security. He also said that the Congress party wants to give full freedom to peple who want to see the country divided.

PM Modi will hold a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Apart from that BJP chief Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will hold separate public meetings in the capital city. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in Delhi, while party president Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the convoy of West Bengal BJP chief and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attacked in East Midnapore district's Khejuri on Tuesday evening. The BJP held Trinamool Congress responsible for the incident but TMC rubbished the allegation claiming the attack could have been perpetrated by "CPI(M)-sheltered anti-socials". Neither Ghosh nor Sarma was injured but two vehicles were damaged.

Additionally, the Election Commission of India declared polls held on 11th April at 168 polling stations of the Tripura West Parliamentary constituency to be void. Re-polls are scheduled to take place on 12th May from 7 am to 5 pm.

8:10pm: "Gandhi family used INS Viraat as their personal vehicle. This happened during the time of Rajeev Gandhi," said PM Modi

8:00pm: PM Modi opens attack against Congress, with the mention of 1984 Sikh riots, Bofors case and Bhopal gas tragedy.

7:58pm: Without taking names, PM Modi targeted the AAP government in Delhi.

7:57pm: "We have focussed on making the lives of the middle class in Delhi easier. Be it ensuring easier & cheaper housing, cheaper bills for mobile phones & medicines or exempting the income upto Rs. 5 lakh/year from tax net, they have been at the core of our governance," the PM said.

7:55pm: "Pollution is a major problem for Delhi. The solution to this problem is in better use of technology and modern means of transportation. Expansion of Metro network, policies related to solar sector, or next-generation infrastrcuture development, the people of Delhi will reap the benefits of these soon," PM Modi said.

7:53pm: During his speech, the Prime Minister listed crucial policy decisions, like bringing taxable income down to Rs 5 lakh, PM Aawaas Yojana and RERA,taken during by his government.

7:52pm: "We have simplified the process to open a new company. Earlier it used to take 7-15 days. Now it is done within 24 hours," PM Modi said.

7:50pm: "My government has not only worked to enhance ease of doing business but has also ensured ease of living for the people. We have repealed more than 1,400 obsolete, unnecessary laws that hindered smooth daily lives of the citizens," PM Modi said.

7:50pm: "How is inflation, which used to be a major issue every election, is in control today. The opposition is not able to say anything about it," the Prime Minister said.

7:49pm: "GST has ended the web of taxes in India. GST has been designed to rid the country of 'Inspector Raj'," said PM Modi.

7:45pm: "I do not have the habit of living behind bullet-proof walls. I have tried to keep this wall aside whenever I got the chance. Often when I am surrounded by poepl while travelling via Delhi Metro, these are memorable moments for me," PM Modi said.

7:37pm: Visuals from PM Narendra Modi's rally in Delhi's Ramlila Ground.

7:32pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to address a public meeting. Visuals below.

7:12pm: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party' candidate from South Delhi seat, boxer Vijender Singh, hold a roadshow in Dakshinpuri area.

6:50pm: Rahul Gandhi is in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh where he is addressing an election rally.

6:27pm: VIsuals from Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi where PM Narendra Modi will address a rally in a while.

6:15pm: Delhi High Court has dismissed a PIL which sought restraint on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party from making electoral promise of full statehood for Delhi.

5:41pm: "A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest that last two phases on the issues of demonetisation, on GST, on women security, and on your false promises that you made to the youth of the nation," Priyanka Gandhi said during her event in Delhi.

4:30 pm: Sheila Dikshit, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold a roadshow in Brahmpuri, Delhi

4:00 pm: PM Narendra Modi, while accusing Congress of backing the 'tukde, tukde gang', said that it wants to give full freedom to those who support terrorism. (ANI)

3:45 pm: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, that whenever he says 'Chowkidar chor hai', he says it with proof.

3:20pm: Robert Vadra says: "There are glaring issues such as poverty, joblessness, women empowerment etc which are staring right at you, but you chose to talk about me, out of everything else.."

3:10pm: DMK MP RS Bharathi addressed a letter to the Election Commissioner of India and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer seeking a clarification to the sudden movement of the EVMs and VVPATs to Theni and Erode. The letter has also requested that no movements of the same be made without informing political parties or representatives in the area.

3:00pm: Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally in Bhind, madhya Pradesh.

2:55pm: "Without paying heed to their abuse, I have been serving the nation to the best of my capabilities. Haryana too has witnessed significant changes in the past five years," said PM Modi during his speech at Kurukshetra, Haryana.

2:47pm: I do not allow the Congress and its allies to act arbitrarily. I stop their corruption. I talk about their nepotism. That's why they keep criticising me wearing a mask of love, PM Modi said.

2:45pm: Since Independence, the water which righfully belongs to India's farmers has been going to Pakistan. This chowkidaar has vowed to deliver every drop of water to the nation's farmers that they are entitled to, PM Modi said in Kurukshetra.

2:42pm: "After Balakot (air strike), Pakistan captured one of our brave sons. They had to release him within 48 hours. Then Congress and its courtiers started praising the Pakistan PM. They even demanded a Nobel prize for him," PM Modi said.

2:34pm: "People of the Mahamilawat like Pakistan's actions, but criticise those who work for the pride of the nation. They are so fond of Pakistan that they give credit for India's success to Pakistan," PM Modi said.

2:32pm: "Your one vote has helped to deliver necessary amenities to people of the nation. Your vote for the lotus flower (BJP poll symbol) will help pave the way for a prosperous India," PM Modi said at his Kurkshetra rally.

2:25pm: Amit Shah addresses a rally in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

2:22pm: PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana. See visuals.

2:20pm: 'Common enemy is Modi and NDA. That is why, regional parties can't join NDA; there shall be a combination of opposition parties who will definitely form coalition government,' said senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily.

2:10pm: In a roadshow in Bhopal, FIR registered after a group of people raised pro-Modi slogans during Congress leader Digvijay Singh's rally.

2:00pm: The BJP has lodged its protest with the Election Commission over 'delay' in action against the AAP leaders including CM Arvind Kejriwal, on complaints of model code of conduct violations.

1:50 pm: "Congress is neither worried about soldiers nor the farmers. The party has cultivated corruption on farmers' land", said PM Modi

1:35pm: "Some people get angry when we take the name of Lord Ram and they get angry when we say Bharat Mata ki Jai. Why do they get so angry?" asked Prakash Javadekar at a press conference.

1:20pm: "CWG, 2G, Bofors, and numerous other scams happened during the Congress rule - that's the identity of Congress," said BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at a press conference.

1:10pm: AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time. Why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and MP?"

12:58pm: PM Modi said in Fatehabad, "This shameless Congress is awarding those who were a part of the crime. By making a person who is said to be involved in 1984 Anti-Sikh riots the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Congress has proved that it doesn't care about your sentiments."

12:55pm: PM Modi said in Fatehabad, "In 1984 thousands of Sikh families in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and across the country were murdered under the instructions of the Congress family and its coterie. Even after 34 years, the Sikh community has not got justice."

12:47pm: "One one hand, we are working tirelessly for the benefits of the farmers, and on the other hand Congress has spread its web of lies and corruption," said PM Modi in Fatehabad.

12:42pm: "Congress who has problems saying Bharat Mata ki Jai is now working to remove the sedition law too. Congress wants to give full freedom to the tukde-tukde gang, people who abuse the country and the Tricolour and the Naxals," said PM Modi in Fatehabad.

12:35pm: "This chowkidaar has taken the person who looted farmers to court. He is making rounds of ED and court to take bail. He used to think he is Shahenshah, now he is nervous. I've already taken him to the jail door. Give blessings and I'll put him in jail within next the next 5 years," said PM Modi in Fatehabad.

12:30pm: "Pakistan has been forced to take action against Masood Azhar. Even after trying for 5-6 years, Congress could not do this. Why? Because there was no integrity," said PM Modi in Fatehabad, Haryana.

12:25pm: PM Modi at a rally in Fatehabad said, "Tell me, can any country become a global power without securing its borders first?"

12:24pm: PM Modi at a rally in Fatehabad said, "Congress' history shows that they could never speak up when it came to national security. Before 2014, every second day Pakistani terrorists would attack the armed forces but the government would only issue a statement."

12:20pm: PM Modi at a rally in Fatehabad said, "Five phases of the Lok Sabha Elections have been completed and the situation is very clear now. With the blessings of the citizens, we will form the government on May 23."

12:14pm: Delhi HC dismisses a PIL seeking direction to restrain Aam Aadmi Party & Delhi CM from making full statehood promises to Delhi as an electoral promise and advertising about it. Petition filed by one Anil Dutt Sharma stated that it is a false agenda of the party: ANI.

12:11pm: An election watchdog has pointed out discrepancies in the income tax details submitted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress candidates in their nominations for the Panaji Assembly bypoll in Goa.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said the affidavits filed by AAP nominee Valmiki Naik for the 2017 state Assembly elections and the upcoming bypoll show a difference of over Rs 1 lakh in his I-T returns for the financial year 2015-16.

It also pointed out that Congress candidate Atanasio Monserratte in his affidavit for the upcoming bypoll has mentioned his I-T returns for 2015-16 as Rs 24,50,076, which is Rs 34,746 less than the Rs 24,84,822 figure submitted by him in his 2017 Assembly election affidavit.

12:08pm: "We and the organisers of the event had enrolled volunteers, and we have no say in as to what volunteers wear. No police personnel wore scarves of any color," said Bhopal DIG. Police personnel at Digvijaya Singh's rally were seen wearing saffron scarves.

12:02pm: Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' talks about if Bhojpuri actors and BJP candidates Ravi Kisan, Manoj Tiwari and he will win: "All 3 of us will win. Reason behind it isn't that we are very capable, we'll win because we're with the truth & with what public wants. The public wants Modi Ji as the PM."

12:00pm: Campaigning for Congress' Bathinda candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, his wife Amrita Warring slammed sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal for "doing nothing" for the constituency in a decade. Campaigning aggressively in the villages of the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency, Amrita Warring said, "I have so far covered 190 villages and I am very sad to see their plight. Every villager is asking for basic facilities like roads, schools etc."

11:57am: The ECI had earlier said that there would be a delay of four to five hours on May 23 due to EVM-VVPAT count.

11:53am: PM Modi said that nothing is as satisfying as changing people's lives.

11:45am: Rahul Gandhi said people are turning up tp vote for NYAY.

Across India, itâs not just young people who are coming out in large numbers to vote for NYAY; older more experienced voters too have understood how powerful the idea is.



11:35am: Visuals from Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Rohtak yesterday.

11:25am: Supreme Court refuses to pass any order on the petition filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev, seeking direction to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their alleged hate speeches.

11:15am: SC asks Election Commission to examine by tomorrow the plea of former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Samajwadi Party had fielded Tej Bahadur as its candidate against PM Modi from the constituency: ANI.

10:50am: One Manoj Kashyap from Amethi has written a letter in blood to the EC. He said that he was 'traumatised' by the statements of the PM against late Rajiv Gandhi. He added that for the people of Amethi, anyone who insults the late PM is no different than those who assassinated him.

10:45am: Rahul Gandhi's fresh affidavit tenders "unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for unintentionally and inadvertently linking SC order" in Rafale review plea to his "cowkidar chor hai" political jibe against PM Narendra Modi.

10:36am: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

10:35am: Visuals from Congress' Digvijaya Singh's roadshow in Bhopal.

10:25am: Police personnel in civil uniform seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Congress' Digvijay Singh.

10:15am: Akshay Kumar thanks Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju for his support to the actor over his citizenship row.

9:55am: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the plea of Congress that has challenged the Election Commission's decision to give clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in a hate speech complaint case. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioner Sushmita Dev, claimed the EC had not given any reason for clean chit to Modi and Shah.

9:42am: Hours after a Bihar court granted him bail in a poll code violation case for making controversial remarks against the Muslim community, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said anybody can make a film like 'Sexy Durga' but nobody has the courage to make one on Prophet Mohammed or Fatima.

9:38am: PM Modi's Vijay Sankalp rally will begin at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan at 5.30 pm. Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate rallies at DDA Park in Vasant Kunj and Shastri Park in Delhi.

9:33am: Delhi University professors got into a war of words over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about late Rajiv Gandhi, with one section condemning the comments and another supporting him. As many as 207 DU teachers issued a statement on Monday night against Modi for making "derogatory and untrue" remarks about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. It was followed a statement by 121 teachers on Tuesday in favour of Modi and accusing Gandhi of "corruption".

The statements from the two sections came after Modi had targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue in a rally on Saturday, where he said: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as corrupt number 1."

9:31am: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said in Varanasi, "I feel that the person that people here have chosen - Narendra Modi is actually the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb."

9:30am: Polls held on 11th April at 168 polling stations of the Tripura West Parliamentary constituency declared void.