Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 2 voting starts today; watch live coverage on Aaj Tak

The second phase of Lok Sabha election has kicked-off today. In the second phase of polling, 11 states and one Union Territory are going to exercise their voting rights. The voting has already begun for all 95 seats and will continue till 6 pm today.

Follow the LIVE coverage on Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Aaj Tak. You can also read all the latest updates about Phase-2 voting on Business Today website.

In Phase 2, all the parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) will go for polling. The other states in the second round includes- Karnataka (14 constituencies), Maharashtra (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2),Manipur (1) and Tripura (1).

Some of the notable constituencies that would vote in the second phase includes Mandya, Mysore, Bangalore, Latur, Solapur, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Chennai North, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Bulandshahr, Tripura East, Amravati and others.

The big names that will be contesting today are: HD Devegowda (JD (S)),Prakash Raj (independent), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and M Veerappa Moily (Congress), Hema Malini (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK), Raj Babbar (Congress)and Farooq Abdullah (National Conference)

In a span of 39 days all the phases of Lok Sabha election will get over. The result will be declared on May 23.

Also read: Lok Sabha election phase 2 Live Updates: EVM glitches delay voting in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 voting today; FAQs, all you need to know about polling on 95 constituencies