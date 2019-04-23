Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 3 voting starts today; watch live coverage on Aaj Tak

The third phase of the 2019 General Elections will be held across 117 Lok Sabha constituencies today. The voting will take place across 13 states and two Union Territories. Polling is being held for four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, two in Goa, 26 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 20 in Kerala, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal and one seat each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Jammu and Kashmir.

The election has started at 7am in the morning and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. Today's day also marks the 30-day countdown to the counting day. The final counting of the 17th Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 23. The live coverage will be available on Aaj Tak and all the latest details on election-related news can be read at BusinessToday.in.

Some of the key contenders in the phase three polls are- Mallikarjun Kharge (Gulbarga), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Supriya Phule (Baramati constituency), Union Tourism minister Alphons Kannanthanam (Ernakulam), Jaya Prada (Rampur) and Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag).

However, the most crucial contests to watch out in today's polling day are of Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad and Amit Shah, who is making his Lok sabha election debut from Gandhinagar. In Wayand, Rahul Gandhi is contesting against independent candidate Rahul Gandhi KE and Agila India Makkal Kazhagam's candidate Raghul Gandhi K. And Shah is fighting against Congress' two-time MLA CJ Chavda.

