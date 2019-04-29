Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 4 voting starts today; watch live coverage on India Today

Voting for the fourth phase 4 of 2019 Lok Sabha election kicked off today. Voters in as many as 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states are going to cast their vote in this phase on Monday. The polling will continue till 6 pm at all the polling booths across all the nine states.

The nine states where voters would be casting their ballots are Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Catch the LIVE coverage of the 2019 Lok Sabha election phase 4 polls on India Today or Aaj Tak. Get all the latest updates on election-related stories on Business Today

Former JNU president and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar will be fighting against BJP's firebrand leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the phase 4 polls.

One of key candidates to watch out for today is Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, who will be contesting from Chhindwara. Congress' Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are contesting from South and North Mumbai.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar, Union Ministers PP Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sakshi Maharaj, Moon Moon Sen, among others are the other prominent faces of the phase 4 of Lok Sabha election.

Lok Sabha election to 542 parliamentary constituencies is being conducted in seven phases. The phase one poll was started on April 11 and all the seven phases will conclude on May 19. The general election 2019 result will be declared on May 23.

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 4 of voting starts tomorrow; watch Aaj Tak live coverage

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 4 voting on April 29; FAQs, voting for 71 seats