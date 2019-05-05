Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 5: Madhya Pradesh votes today; BJP, Congress to fight for 7 seats

Voting for Lok Sabha election in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh will be held on May 6. This is the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase was held on April 29. Voting will be held in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul . All these 7 seats are currently held by BJP.

Tikamgarh seat will see key contest between BJP's Virendra Kumar Khateek and Congress' Kiran Ahirwar. Virendra Kumar is the sitting MP in the region who defeated Congress' Kamlesh Verma Ahirwar in 2014 by a margin of more than 2 lakh votes.

Also Read: General Election Polling 2019: How to vote, get polling booth details without voter ID card

In Damoh, Prahlad Patel of BJP is contesting against Pratap Singh Lodhi of the Congress. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prahalad Singh of the BJP won the seat by defeating Mahendra Pratap Singh of the Congress by a margin of 2,13,299 votes.

BJP's Bishnu Datt Sharma and Congress' Kavita Singh Natiraja will be fighting it out in Khajuraho. BJP's Nagendra Singh had won the seat in 2014 after defeating Congress' Raja Pateria by a margin of over 2,50,000 lakh votes.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Phase 5 voting begins in 7 states

BJP's sitting MP Ganesh Singh will go up against Congress' Raja Ram Tripathi in the Satna Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2014 elections, Ganesh Singh defeated Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiyya of the Congress by a margin of 8,688 votes.

From the Rewa Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded its sitting MP Janardan Mishra once again while the Congress is pinning its hopes on Siddharth Tiwari 'Raj'.

In 2014, Rewa seat was won by BJP's Janardhan Mishra who defeated the Congress's Sunderlal Tiwari by a margin of 168,726 votes.

In Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, BJP has fielded its sitting candidate Uday Pratap Singh Rao who defeated Congress' Devendra Patel by a margin of more than 3.5 lakh votes in 2014. In 2019, Congress has fielded Shailendra Diwan from Hoshangabad.

In Betul, Durgadas Uikey of BJP will take on Ramu Tekam of Congress.

In 2014 elections, BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh by winning 27 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress, on the other hand, had won only two seats that year - chief minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara and Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here's how to check your name on voter's list