Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 5 voting starts today; watch live coverage on India Today

Voting for the fifth Phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election being held across seven states for 51 parliamentary constituencies. Polling will continue till 5: 00 pm at all polling booths across seven states.

The seven states where voters would be casting their ballots are Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be among the most watched contests between BJP and Congress in Phase 5.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is seeking a re-election from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat for the fifth time and is pitted against a former Congress leader.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh, who recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, from the constituency.

Sonia Gandhi's son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest for the fourth time from Amethi against BJP leader Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi started his political career from Amethi and has won all the elections since 2004.

Apart from these, Lucknow, Jaipur Rural, Ranchi, and Saran are the other important constituencies in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls.

Lucknow is a BJP bastion and was also the seat of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This time, the seat will witness a triangular contest between Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha from SP and Congress' Pramod Krishnam.

In 2014, Rajnath Singh defeated Congress' Rita Bahuguna Joshi by more than two lakh votes.

The battle between two Olympians will be seen in Jaipur Rural constituency. Union minister of the BJP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will take on Krishna Poonia of Congress.

In Ranchi, a close battle will be seen between sitting BJP MP Ram Tahal Choudhary, who is now contesting as an independent candidate against Congress Subodh Kant Sahay and Sanjay Seth from BJP.

In the fifth phase, Bihar's Saran constituency will see an electoral fight between Rajiv Pratap Rudy from BJP and Chandrika Rai, father of Tej Pratap Singh Yadav from RJD. The RJD suffered a major blow in 2014 when Rabri Devi was defeated by Rudy with a huge margin.

Lok Sabha election for 542 parliamentary constituencies is being conducted in seven phases. The phase one of the poll began on April 11. Voting for all seven phases will conclude on May 19. Result for general election 2019 will be declared on May 23.

