Lok Sabha election 2019: Sudheer Babu, SS Rajamouli cast votes; Ratan Tata appeals people to exercise franchise

The first phase of 17th Lok Sabha elction has come to an end. A large percentage of voters participated in the voting process for the 91 Lok Sabha seats in 20 states and Union Territories. In the first phase, a total of 1,279 candidates were in fray. Many celebrities thronged polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Baahubali: The Beginning's Director SS Rajamouli said half of his unit members went back to their villages to cast vote. The filmmaker also encouraged citizens to exercise their franchise.





Half of my unit members left to their towns and villages to exercise their vote... Good... Do Vote... If you think no party/candidate makes a difference, make use of nota.. #IndiaElections2019#LokSabhaElections2019#VoteForIndiapic.twitter.com/M1y4egqDjn â rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 11, 2019

South actor Sudheer Babu tweeted his selfie. The actor said 'Done my duty. Don't waste most important day in a democracy'.

Voting is the most powerful right of every citizen and it is our duty to exercise our vote. Please vote, our future depends on it! â Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 15, 2019

Actress Preity Zinta and Ranvir Shorey were some of the popular name who encouraged voters to vote. While, musician Shaan was disappointed with the low turnout of voters

Optimising opportunities has been a golden rule for me, and the right to choose a government is not just the biggest opportunity but a responsibility that every Indian must share. #VoteForIndia#IndiaElections2019 â Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 11, 2019

If you believe that you can make a difference you will. Use the power of your vote this election. Each vote counts. Itâs the best thing, you can do for your country. #JaiHind#Election2019#IndiaElections2019#VoteForIndia#VoteKarpic.twitter.com/QLrllex3bc â Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 11, 2019

Very disappointing that thereâs been such low turnouts at most Voting Constituents until now ... hoping that more citizens step out and step up ... #VoteIndia#IndiaElections2019 â Shaan (@singer_shaan) April 11, 2019

On the first phase of polling on Thursday, hashtags like #VoteKar, #VoteForIndia, #VotingRound1 and #IndiaElections2019 were trended on Twitter.

