Lok Sabha Election 2019: Sushma Swaraj congratulates PM Modi on election performance

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhartiya Janata Party for their performance in the general election 2019, on Thursday.

She wrote, "Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Swaraj also expressed gratitude towards the people of the country.

She made this tweet before the announcement of final results as the vote counting process for the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is still going on.

ECI's official data showed that the BJP is ahead in 279 seats - more than the 272 seats needed to win the Lok Sabha election - which would give the saffron party the first back-to-back majority for any single party since 1984. The Congress was ahead in 52 seats.

The general elections in the world's biggest democracy is for 542 seats and final results are due by Thursday evening.

