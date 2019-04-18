Lok Sabha election Phase 2: Polling concludes in 11 states and UT, 66% voter turnout recorded

The phase two of the 17th Lok Sabha election concluded in 11 states and one Union Territory on Thursday, with total voter turnout recorded at 66.21 per cent. Voters in 95 constituencies exercised their franchise in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election.

A total of 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Manipur and Puducherry were part of the second phase of voting.

There were reports of violence in West Bengal and Manipur, and EVM malfunctioning in some seats. There were no reports of booth capturing or any other untoward incident regarding law and order has been received so far, news agency PTI quoted Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo as saying.

"We are happy to announce that voters turned up in large numbers in the second phase of polling and there were no incidents of poll boycott in this phase in most of the states. We would also like to especially thank the large number of poll volunteers who helped people with disabilities to cast their vote," Hindustan Times quoted an Election Commission spokesperson as saying this.

West Bengal witnessed a high voter turnout of 76.42 per cent, followed by Assam and Puducherry with 76.22 per cent and 76.19 voting, respectively.

Voter turnout in 2nd phase of #LokSabhaElections2019: Assam-76.22% Bihar-62.38% Jammu and Kashmir-45.5% Karnataka-67.67% Maharashtra-61.22% Manipur-67.15% Odisha-57.97% Tamil Nadu-66.36% Uttar Pradesh-66.06% West Bengal-76.42% Chhattisgarh-71.40% Puducherry-76.19% pic.twitter.com/CfhR6VJuF0 - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Tamil Nadu, where election is being held on all Lok Sabha seats, except Vellore, recorded 66.36 per cent voter turnout. In Maharashtra, voting percentage has remained 61.22 per cent. Other states with over 60 per cent voter turnout include Odisha (58 per cent), Manipur (67.15 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (66.06 per cent), Chhattisgarh (71.40 per cent), Bihar (62.38) and Karnataka 67.67 per cent. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed lowest turnout with only 45 per cent voters exercised their franchise.

Over 1,600 candidates were in the fray for the second round of Lok Sabha elections today. Polling was held in 1.76 lakh booths, while 15.8 crore voters casted their votes. Of this, 7.8 crore were women voters, while people with disabilities include 8.45 lakh, the EC said.

A total of 423 crorepatis are contesting polls in phase two, and the average assets of all candidates are around Rs 3.9 crore.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are being held across the country in seven phases. The first phase of polls were held on April 11 when 20 states and two UT went for polls. The results will be announced on May 23, 2019.

