Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Krishan Pal leads in Faridabad; Congress' Avtar Singh Bhadana trails

BJP's candidate Krishan Pal from Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency is leading against his arch-rival Avtar Singh Bhadana from Congress, as per early trends.

The Faridabad constituency, which went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saw a three-way battle between Krishan Pal, Avtar Singh Bhadana and AAP's candidate Naveen Jaihind.

The Exit Polls gave the BJP in Haryana an upper hand by predicting that the ruling party in the state could sweep the state. According to the India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll, the party could win 8 to 10 seats. The exit poll predicted that Congress may win 0 to 2 seats in the state.

The Faridabad seat is one of the seats from where AAP is hoping to make gains in alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The JJP is contesting from the remaining seven seats in Haryana.

Also in the fray from Faridabad Lok Sabha seat are INLD's Mahender Singh Chauhan, and BSP's Mandhir Singh Mann.

The Faridabad constituency is one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, and the constituency consists of nine state legislative state assembly seats.

Krishan Pal Gurjar had defeated the then sitting MP Avtar Singh Bhadana by 4,66,873 votes in the last general elections. Gurjar has also been state president of the BJP.

Also read: UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live: Smriti Irani takes huge lead over Rahul in Amethi; leads by 9,000 votes

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: 'India wins yet again! Together we'll build strong country,' says PM Modi