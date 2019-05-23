Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma takes early lead in West Delhi; AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar trails

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is leading against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar in West Delhi Parliamentary constituency, one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, according to the early trends. The Congress heavyweight Mahabal Mishra was at the third spot in initial trends for counting of votes.

According to political analysts, the West Delhi seat, which has a large Punjabi and Jat population, is expected to see a triangular fight between the AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar, the incumbent parliamentarian from the BJP and the Congress' Mahabal Mishra.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had made a spectacular debut in the last assembly polls, seems to be losing its grip in the Capital.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi ahead by over 41,000 votes; NDA crosses 300 mark

West Delhi Lok Sabha seat comprises of 10 assembly constituencies, including Madipur (SC), Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Verma had defeated Mahabal Mishra by a huge margin of 4,58,129 votes. The BJP had recorded a landslide victory in the national capital in last general elections, grabbing all seven seats amid the formidable Modi wave. The AAP had ended on the second position in all seats, while the Congress'seven MPs, including two Union Ministers, ended on the third spot in their constituencies.

Delhi went for the polling on a single day during the sixth phase of polling across the country on May 12. The voter turnout was about 60 per cent, down 5 per cent than the last Lok Sabha Election.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar; Congress' Chavda Chatursinh Javanji trails