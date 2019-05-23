Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram

Early trends have projected a Congress win from Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Congress leader and sitting MP Shashi Tharoor is going to make history by winning the election for the third consecutive time from Thiruvananthapuram.

Two-time MP Shashi Tharoor had first won from Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, in 2009, defeating CPI candidate P Ramachandran Nair by almost a lakh votes margin (99,998).

But the 2014 General Elections saw a nail-biting contest between Tharoor and BJP veteran O Rajagopal. But Tharoor managed to beat Rajagopal. The vote margin had also come down to 15,470 by then.

While the Congress' vote share was 34.1 per cent, the BJP's share was 32.2 per cent. The voter turnout was 68.63 per cent. This time too, it won't be a walk in the park for the Congress leader as other contestants -- senior CPI leader C Divakaran and BJP-led NDA heavyweight Kummanam Rajasekharan -- have threatened to stage an upset.





D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice? pic.twitter.com/DJ7zqCgbEp â Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2019

The BJP is yet to win a Lok Sabha seat from Kerala. In 2014 General Elections, the Modi Wave that swept the country could not work its magic in the state, though BJP's voting percentage in the state had increased from 6.31% in 2009 to 10.3%.

This time, the BJP is banking on the Nair votes and the women voter base which has demanded entry in the Sabarimala temple. This election is also crucial for the Left whose candidate had slipped to third position in 2014 General Elections.

With 18% counted, my lead crosses 15,000! â Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2019

Shashi Tharoor had promised in the local development manifesto to build a Knowledge City if he voted back to power for the third consecutive term. He had also promised to upgrade the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) as a National University of Rehabilitation and Disability Studies (NURDS).

Kerala sends 20 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In 2014 General Election, despite Congress' poor showing at the national, it had won eight states in Kerala, more than any other party.

