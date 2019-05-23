Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP leads in North Goa, INC's Girish Raya Chodankar trails

North Goa constituency, that's currently being held by Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP, has several contenders who threw their hats in the ring. Although as matters stand, the sitting MP from BJP seems to have the best chance among all the contenders, as per early trends. The Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar is giving a tough fight to Shripad Yesso Naik.

From the list of recognised national and state political parties in the 2019 general election, Congress is represented by Girish Raya Chodankar, BJP by Shripad Yesso Naik, Republican Party of India by Amit Atmaram Korgaonkar and Aam Aadmi Party by Dattatraya Padgaonkar.

Other candidates who stood as independents this year were Aishwarya Arjun Salgaonkar and Bhagawant Sadanand Kamat.

Since 1999 to 2014, the incumbent Union Minister of State for AYUSH has dominated the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. While BJP, once again fielded Shripad Yesso Naik, Congress has given the ticket to Girish Raya Chodankar this time.

In 2014 general elections, Shripad Yesso Naik defeated Congress' Ravi S Naik by more than one lakh votes, after receiving 2,37,903 votes against Ravi S Naik's 1,32,304 votes. The constituency had seen a 78.89% voter turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2009 as well, BJP's fielded Shripad Naik won with 1,37,716 votes to his closest opponent, Jitendra Raghuraj Deshprabhu of the Congress, who received 1,31,363 votes.

The North Goa constituency, that was earlier called Panaji Constituency, went to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on Tuesday, April 23.

