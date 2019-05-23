Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jyotiraditya Scindia trails in family's bastion Guna; BJP's KP Yadav leads

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is trailing against BJP's KP Yadav in his family bastion Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, according to early trends.

The 48-year-old MP had successfully challenged the Modi wave in 2014 and was able to hold on to his Guna seat. Scindia had defeated BJP's Jaibhansingh Pawaiya by a margin of more than one lakh votes in the previous general election.

Guna constituency has been a Congress stronghold seat since Jyotiraditya Scindia has been winning the election from this seat for the past three terms.

Scindia's father Madhavrao had won from Guna in the 1999 election. Before that, Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia held the seat on BJP ticket.

Historically, Congress has enjoyed a longer reign of power in this Lok Sabha constituency, barring a decade starting 1989, when BJP's Vijaye Raje Scindia won four consecutive times. Since 2002, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been the the sitting MP from this Lok Sabha constituency.

Guna Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha or legislative assembly segments.

