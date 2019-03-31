Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi chooses Kerala's Wayanad as second seat

Congress party on Sunday confirmed that its president Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha elections from two seats. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi seat of Uttar Pradesh along with Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

"Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala," Congress leader AK Antony announced at a press conference.

Speaking to media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi chose the Kerala constituency as it is "geographically important", adding that the decision was taken to fight the "discriminatory" attitude of the BJP towards the southern states in India.

In addition to Amethi, UP, Congress President @RahulGandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad, Kerala, for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. - Congress (@INCIndia) March 31, 2019

When asked whether Congress chief has lost confidence in Amethi, Surjewala said, "Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will once again suffer a loss."

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Amit Shah's assets grow 3 times in 7 years to Rs 38.81 crore

It was speculated that Gandhi may chose Kerala's Wayanad district as second seat after Congress in Kerala proposed party president's name for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress party, which is contesting 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, has declared the names of 14 candidates but has not named its candidates from Wayanad and Vadakara.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: History comes full circle as Sharad Yadav contests under Lalu Yadav's RJD

On Saturday, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy had reportedly said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad.

There is a demand from party leaders that Gandhi should contest from any of the South Indian Lok Sabha seat and "we have requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad seat," he was quoted as saying.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar