Business Today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah files nomination for Gandhinagar constituency

BJP President Amit Shah has filed his nomination for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat today in the presence of union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackray.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: April 8, 2019  | 17:30 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah files nomination for Gandhinagar constituency
BJP chief Amit Shah filed his nomination for the Gandhinagar constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Photo credit: BJP/ Twitter

Days ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, two of India's biggest parties - Congress and BJP - will organise multiple rallies and road shows on Saturday. BJP President Amit Shah, who is replacing BJP veteran L K Advani, filed his nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat today. Before filing his nomination, Shah held a four-km road-show in Ahmedabad from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad to Patidar Chowk in the Ghatlodia area. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were present during Shah's filing of nomination.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a rally in Aalo, Arunanchal Pradesh and is presently speaking at another public meeting in Dibrugarh, Assam. PM Modi, in his yesterday's campaign in Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scathed attacks on Opposition parties and said that it is now time to give a befitting reply to people who insult the capabilities of our scientists and armed forces. He criticised Congress and BJD for having ample time to develop the state but failing to do so. In Telangana, he accused the state government of not letting the people enjoy the services of the Ayushman scheme. He also added that before 2014 only 40% of the population there had toilets, while now every household has.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would scrap the NITI Aayog if his party is voted to power and replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists and experts with less than 100 staff. He said that it has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM Modi and fudging data.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates on the BusinessToday.In blog

06:05pm: "UP CM assured me yesterday that our grievances will be heard & dealt with. Nishad Party will contest on its own symbol. NDA will decide who will contest from where," said Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on joining the NDA.

05:38pm: Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, has warned that scrapping Article 370A could threaten the India's ties with Kashmir.

05:35pm: Arjun Charan Sethi has resigned from Biju Janata Dal after his son Abhimanyu Sethi was denied a ticket from the party. He has joined BJP along with his son.

04:30pm: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the alliance is powerful and the Opposition is destined to lose now that his party is back with the BJP. Thackeray had accompanyied BJP president Amit Shah to his nomination filing for Gandhinagar seat.

04:05pm: We will emerge as the single largest party in the Uttar Pradesh, said Shivpal Singh of Samajwadi Party

02:32pm: Only a 'chaiwaala' can understand the pain of 'chaiwallas', PM Modi says during his rally in Moran, Assam.

02:05pm: BJP president Amit Shah has filed his nominaton for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, as well as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were present.

01:29pm: PM Modi arrives in Moran, Assam to attend an election rally.

01:17pm: Senior Congress leaders from Delhi and Maharashtra are holding a meeting in Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters to discuss startegy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

12:37pm: Income Tax Department officials have raided the residence of senior DMK leader Durai Murugan at Katapadi in Vellore. After the raids, the DM leader said the I-T raids were ploy by some political leaders who could not face him in political arena.

12:35pm: If Indira Gandhi can be praised for dividing Pakistan, why shouldn't PM Narendra Modi get the credit for Balakot air strike, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He was addressing the rally in Gandhinagar in support of BJP chief Amit Shah.

12:00pm: PM Narendra Modi is attending a public rally in Aalo, Arunanchal Pradesh.

11:45am: "I started here in 1982 as a booth-level worker... From distributing pamphlets, putting up posters, doing booth-level work, today I am fortunate that my party - the BJP - has made me the national president of the world's largest party. It has been a great journey for me," Shah said.

"If you take out BJP from my life, you will be left with zero (shunya)," he added.

11:42am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Amit Shah: "He is going to contest from the seat where our veteran leader LK Advani used to contest. This is a big move, and I am sure Amit Shah will live up to the expectations of this constituency."

11:40am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on BJP Chief Amit Shah: He has made our party largest in the world.

11:35am: Speaking at the rally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said: "Hindutva is our breath. How will we live without Hindutva?"

11:30am: BJP President Amit Shah started his road-show in the presence of union ministers and NDA leaders.

11:25am: Samajwadi Party (SP) on Satuday released a list of two candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

11:15am: BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay Shah also present at the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'in Ahmedabad.

11:05am: Speaking at Vijay Sankalp Sabha, Uddhav Thackeray chief Shiv Sena said, "My father taught me to do everything from heart, issues that we raised were of the people, we (BJP-Shiv Sena) had differences but we settled them."

10:55am: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Pasawn, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Ahmedabad.

10:25am: Ahead of filing nomination, BJP President Amit Shah pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

10:20am: Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Iran will be present for Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

10:10am: BJP President Amit Shah will file his nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat at 1:20pm.

10:00am: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha supported her father Shatrughan Sinha's political decision to join Congress, saying that he will be able to do more good work and not feel suppressed.

9:50am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said, "If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data."

9:40am: Punjab police on Friday recovered Rs 9.6 crore of hawala money from 3 vehicles during regular security checking at Khanna city.

9:30am: Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has written to Election Commission of India to direct the Income Tax department desist from conducting raids in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

9:20am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh today.

9:10am: Election Commission sends second notice to Ministry of Railways over the matter of PM Narendra Modi's pictures printed on railway tickets.

9:00am: EC sends 2nd notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking a reply on Madurai Airport matter where PM Narendra Modi's picture was seen on boarding passes.

8:50am: IT dept conducted a raid at the residence of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, at Katpadi in Vellore.

8:40am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Aalo in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

8:30am: Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani said that party has planned grand road show and procession from Sardar Patel Statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabd.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Election 2019 | Rahul Gandhi | PM Modi | Amit shah
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close