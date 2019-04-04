Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: 'Congress manifesto plans to destroy institutions, help terrorists,' says Arun Jaitley

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad. Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi also held a roadshow after the nomination was filed. Talking about the manifesto, he had earlier said that people have given an overwhelming response. Calling it a people's manifesto, the Congress chief said it "accurately reflects the voice of India".

On the other hand, the BJP has lashed out at the Congress for their manifesto again. In a series of tweet, Finance Minister criticised the Congress manifesto and said that it plans to destroy institutions and help terrorists. "Congress manifesto contains suggestions on media, each one of which will regulate, restrict free journalism and otherwise multiplicity of Indian media," he said.

7.28pm: Modi biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' won't be released tomorrow, confirmed producer Sandip Ssingh. The film has been embroiled in controversy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

7.25pm: Election Commission of India has seized Rs 399.505 crore cash, Rs 162.892 crore worth liquor, Rs 708.549 crore worth drugs and precious metals worth Rs 318.495 crore and freebies, other items worth Rs 29.342 crore so far.

7.19pm: "It is my sincere desire that all of us should collectively strive to strengthen the democratic edifice of India. True, elections are a festival of democracy. But they are also an occasion for honest introspection by all the stakeholders in Indian democracy - political parties, mass media, authorities conducting the election process and, above all, the electorate," wrote LK Advani in a blog.

7.10pm: "All the money used to waive off loans for selected corporates and the extravagant expenditure for the Prime Minister's publicity will be diverted to fund the NYAY Scheme by the next Congress government. Unlike their 15 lakh jumla, we have made a solemn commitment to the nation that money saved through wrongful bailouts and wasteful publicity will reach the bank accounts of the poor," said Congress MP Ahmed Patel.

7.05pm: "Such unintelligent remarks prove how powerful our manifesto is and how desperate the BJP is to change the narrative," tweeted Congress.

7.00pm: "Why is BJP creating a furore over our manifesto promising to remove immunity under AFSPA for disappearance, sexual violence and torture? Did they forget that they repealed AFSPA in Tripura (2015), Meghalaya (2018) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh (2019)?" retorted Congress to BJP's jibe over AFSPA.

6.30pm: "I am overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad in Kerala, where I filed my nomination today for the Lok Sabha. Thank you for your support & warm welcome! I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery," tweeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

6.15pm: "There is no place for Chandrababu Naidu in the NDA, in case, he wants to join NDA after the elections," said Amit Shah in Guntur.

6.10pm: "The Congress party formed Andhra Reorganization Act that did injustice with Andhra Pradesh. This Act had 14 main points which were supposed to be completed in 10 years. In just five years, NDA govt has completed 11 of them, helping in the development of Andhra," said Amit Shah at a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

5.40pm: "A former Home Minister must know that AFSPA was withdrawn in Meghalaya, Tripura and partly in Arunachal by bringing normalcy in the States. In these States the UPA failed in bringing normalcy. The NDA succeeded. Is the situation in Kashmir comparable to these States?" the BJP replied to P Chidambaram's tweet.

5.25pm: "I have already said in press conference and various interviews: there will be no increase in the tax burden of the middle class. This is our promise," said P Chidambaram.

5.15pm: "Is Mr Arun Jaitley supporting 'enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture'? We say that in these three cases there should be no immunity under AFSPA. What does Mr Jaitley say?" asked P Chidambaram.

5.10pm: "There is no tukhde tukhde gang in the Congress. There is only a flip flop gang in the BJP," said P Chidambaram.

5.00pm: "Why has Mr Arun Jaitley not answered the questions on withdrawal of AFSPA from Tripura (2015), Meghalaya (2018) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh (1-4-2019)?" asked former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

4.30pm: "India's socio-economic character is changing. Slogans used 40 years before will not remain relevant soon. India's middle class and neo-middle class will be the largest vote base by the next general election in 2024. Election manifestos hence will be tested and judged using much harsher standards," Jaitley said at the inaugural session of the Annual General Meeting of apex industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Delhi on Thursday. Read the full story here .

4.10pm: "Congress manifesto contains suggestions on media, each one of which will regulate, restrict free journalism and otherwise multiplicity of Indian media. It is anachronic. However, even while drafting this chapter, a new facility is sought to be provided to terrorists and insurgents,"tweeted Arun Jaitley.

4.05pm: "The concept of cross media holding stands demolished with the advent of technology, How is public interest advanced that if you run one, medium, you should be barred from running another? Is there a 'real and imminent danger' of monopolies being created? Congress must answer," tweeted Arun Jaitley.

3.59pm: "The legislation proposed by the Congress in its 2019 manifesto to curb media freedom is ill advised as no restriction in Article 19(2) of the Constitution bears any nexus to the restriction now sought to be imposed. This will be vulnerable to any future constitutional challenge," tweeted the Finance Minister.

3.55pm: "It may be mentioned that the gentleman who drafted the manifesto is the same who had drafted the ill-fated Defamation Bill, 1988. That Bill provided for enhanced punishment for defamation upto five years. Today, while in Opposition, he wants to decriminalise defamation," tweeted Arun Jaitley.

3.50pm: "It must be borne in mind that Indiraji, during the Emergency, had revoked the Press Council Act and abolished the Press Council by an Ordinance. Today, the Congress viciously wishes to strengthen it by allowing a Code of Conduct on coverage of event of national interest," the Finance Minister tweeted.

3.45pm: "The latest being the Congress manifesto 2019 which plans to destroy Institutions and help terrorists. It promises legislations to curb monopolies and to bar cross media holdings to restrict free press. This will restrict simultaneous ownership of website, TV Channel and newspaper etc.," tweeted Arun Jaitley.

The latest being the Congress manifesto 2019 which plans to destroy Institutions

3:40pm: "Curtailing press freedom has been tradition of Nehru-Gandhi family. Indiraji's passionate dislike for free media was well-known, she used to refer to India's leading newspapers as the 'monopoly press'. The Congress in 1960's & 70's experimented various misadventures with press," tweeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

3.30pm: Congress announces Kamal Nath as the party candidate from Chhindwara constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

3.14pm: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has formed an alliance with the BJP in Rajasthan. RLP President and MLA Hanuman Beniwal joined the alliance in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

3.00pm: "Why will people watch your film? If people want to watch films they will watch films on Gandhiji, Ambedkar ji, why Modi? What contribution he has made to India?" said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar.

2.00pm: The Bharatiya Janata Party replaced actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal with HS Patel for the Ahmedabad East constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.

1.24pm: "I understand that my brothers and sisters in CPM will now speak against me and attack me, but I am not going to say a word against the CPM in my entire campaign," said Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

1.24pm: "I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North, South, East or West. My aim is to send a message. There is a feeling in South India that the way Centre, Modi ji and RSS are working it's like an assault on culture and languages in South," said Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

1.15pm: AAP's general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar, who is contesting from North Goa Lok Sabha seat, said he was banking on the state's youth to vote for the party. "Our party can provide good governance to people of Goa," he said.

1.00pm: Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Ghaziabad tomorrow. Dolly Sharma is the Congress candidate from Ghaziabad.

12.40pm: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination from Karnataka's Gulbarga constituency.

12.30pm: Former Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister JP Nadda in Delhi. He had resigned from Congress party last month.

12.20pm: Visuals from outside the District Collectorate's Office in Wayanad where Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination.

12.15pm: Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination.

12.01pm: At a rally in Assam's Bokakhat yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said that the money for the ambitious NYAY scheme will come from "chor" businessmen favoured by the Prime Minister. Read the full story here.

11.57am: Visuals of Rahul Gandhi filing his nomination from Wayanad.

11.50am: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Kerala's Wayanad.

11.20am: Visuals from Wayanad. Congress President will file his nomination from the constituency.

11.00am: As per information received by India Today TV, Rahul Gandhi visited Amethi 14 times more than Smriti Irani in the past 5 years. Irani visited Amethi 21 times, while Gandhi visited 35 times.

10.45am: Congress announces candidates for Gujarat for the Lok Sabha elections.

INC COMMUNIQUE



10.40am: CISF personnel lathicharge YSRCP workers in Mylavaram who were running behind YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy's convoy after his public meeting concluded: ANI.

10.36am: The Election Commission of India has seized Rs 377.511 crore cash, Rs 157 crore worth liquor, Rs 705 crore worth drugs and precious metals worth Rs 312 crore till date, reported ANI.

10.28am: RLD Chief Ajit Singh on PM Modi: "Ye jhoot nahi bolta...bas isne aaj tak sach nahi bola."

10.17am: Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh extends best wishes to Jaya Prada.

10.14am: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress President Rahul Gandhi: "He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere."

10.11am: Rahul Gandhi will file nomination from Kerala's Wayanad today. To take on Gandhi, LDF has fielded CPI candidate PP Suneer, while Thushar Vellapally of the BDJS is the NDA candidate. Congress's M I Shanavas, who died last November after long illness, has been a two-time MP from the seat. He won the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 by defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by over 20,000 votes.

9.50am: BJP President Amit Shah says the Modi government would throw all infiltrators out the country before the end of the second term of the Modi government. He also termed illegal immigrants as "termites", reported PTI. "The biggest work done by the BJP government was ending infiltration of the Rohingyas into the country. The PDP welcomed Roghinyas (into the state). Tell me whether the infiltration of Rohingyas should stop or not," Shah asked an election rally in this border town, close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district on Wednesday.

9.35am: The BJP has topped the chart of political advertisers on Google with an advertisement spent share of around 32 per cent, while its rival Congress is ranked sixth with a meagre 0.14 per cent share. Political parties and their affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019, according to the internet giant's Indian Transparency Report released Thursday, reported PTI.

9.16am: Former Odisha DGP Prakash Chandra Mishra Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate. Mishra, also a former Director General of CRPF, had joined the BJP last month.

Began the day with a rally in Arunachal Pradesh and the final rally was in Gondia in Maharashtra.



My travels across the country convince me that there is unprecedented affection for BJP.



India wants Modi Sarkar yet again!



9.14am: Addressing his second rally in Arunachal Pradesh within a week, Modi says the Congress manifesto for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections had every house would have electricity by 2009. "However, till 2014 around 18,000 houses were unelectrified... Just like them (the Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto," Modi said, reported PTI. "We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced the mechanism from seed to market," the PM said.

9.00am: "Months of solid work rewarded by an overwhelming response," says Rahul Gandhi.

Months of solid work rewarded by an overwhelming response. Iâm so proud our peopleâs manifesto accurately reflects the voice of ð®ð³.



8.44am: The Election Commission has issued a showcause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his 'Modi ji ki sena' remark made during a poll rally at Ghaziabad earlier this week, reported PTI. Adityanath has violated the EC's advisory of keeping armed forces away from political campaign. Adityanath has been asked to reply by Friday evening.

8.39am: BJP candidate Chandra Sen Jadun will contest against the SP patriarch's brother, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who broke away from the parent party to set up the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia.

8.38am: BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya will contest against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

8.20am: In Azamgarh, Bhojpuri singer Dinesh Lal Yadav will contest against former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Known as 'Nirauha' among his supporters, the 40-year-old is also an actor and a television presenter, reports PTI.

8.00am: The BJP has fielded local strongman Dinesh Pratap Singh against Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. Dinesh Pratap Singh was elected to the state legislative council for the second time in 2016. He left the Congress last year, and is pitted against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on a seat held by her since 2004.

