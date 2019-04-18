Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 2: Tamil Nadu to vote on April 18; DMK, AIDMK to fight for 38 seats

The state of Tamil Nadu, in southern India, will be part of the second phase of voting across India. Elections for the 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are being held in a single phase today, on April 18. Earlier, the Election Commission had decided to cancel polls in the Vellore constituency. Tamil Nadu also sends 18 members to the Rajya Sabha. There are 235 Assembly constituencies in the state and the last Assembly elections were held in May 2016.

In 2014, AIADMK had won 37 of the 39 parliamentary seats but is only contesting from 20 seats this time. BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had bagged 1 seat each in 2014.

The state of Tamil Nadu is divided into five regions, namely the Upper North Tamil Nadu, North Central Tamil Nadu, West Tamil Nadu, Cauvery Delta, South Tamil Nadu. As per the available data, there are a total of 5.89 crore eligible voters in Tamil Nadu, of which 2.92 crore are male, 2.98 crore are female and 5,461 voters of the other gender.

The politics of Tamil Nadu has witnessed a sea change in the last few years. The death of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi has brought in new players - AIADMK's E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on one side and DMK's MK Stalin on the other. There is also Kamal Hasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and TTV Dhinkaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

In Tamil Nadu, mainstream parties like the Congress and the BJP are not very popular and have very little presence. At one point in time, Congress had a 20 per cent vote share in the state but that is now down to nearly four per cent. On the other hand, the BJP, which had no presence in the state, has now tied up with the AIADMK.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

