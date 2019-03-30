Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi says will scrap NITI Aayog, replace with 'lean' Planning Commission

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would scrap the NITI Aayog if his party is voted to power in upcoming Lok Sabha elections, alleging that it has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fudging data.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party will bring back the Planning Commission, whose members will be renowned economists and experts and the total staff will be below 100.

"If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data. We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists & experts with less than 100 staff," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The NITI Aayog (also known as National Institution for Transforming India) is the government's policy think tank established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to replace the Planning Commission set up by India's first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Recently, the Niti Aayog was caught in a controversy after its Chairman Rajiv Kumar slammed the Congress President Rahul Gandhi's promise of providing minimum income guarantee to poorest of the poor category, saying that it will create strong incentives against work and bust fiscal discipline.

In a tweet, Kumar said the cost of the minimum income guarantee scheme at 2 per cent of the gross domestic product and 13 per cent of the budget will "ensure" that real needs of people remain unsatisfied.

He was issued a notice by the Election Commission for his remarks against the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise, by April 2.

At a press conference on Monday, Rahul Gandhi announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if Congress comes to power.

Youngsters, Want to start a new business? Want to create jobs for India? Here's our plan for you: 1. ZERO permissions for the first 3 years of any new business. 2. Goodbye Angel Tax 3. Solid incentives & tax credits based on how many jobs you create. 4. Easy Bank Credit - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2019

On Thursday, the Congress President promised that new business will not require any regulatory permissions for three years and will get easy access to bank credit if his party is voted to power. He he also promised to remove the existing 'angel tax' levied on investment in start-ups. Currently, angel tax is charged at a maximum rate of 30 per cent.

