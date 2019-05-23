Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar cries foul after losing from Mumbai North

As counting for 2019 Lok Sabha election comes to a head, a few contentions were raised once again over the sanctity of EVMs. Actress-turned politician and Congress' North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat candidate Urmila Matondkar was among the few who pointed fingers at the reliability of polling by EVMs.

"We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day," Matondkar told ANI.

Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency: I congratulate Gopal Shetty. We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs, we have prepared a report on it that we will submit to Election Commission at the end of the day. #ElectionResults2019pic.twitter.com/nX2ONYA08d â ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

She, however, congratulated BJP's Gopal Shetty who won the General Elections to the Lok Sabha from the North Mumbai parliamentary seat. Shetty won against Matondkar by a margin of almost 4 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh, Pawan Kajal claimed that EVM tampering was the reason behind his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Kajal lost the poll to BJP's Kishan Kapoor by 4.77 lakh votes. Kajal said his defeat from his own assembly constituency was highly suspicious, and the huge gap of votes indicated 'something fishy'.

In a blog posted a day before the counting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had stated that the Opposition would lose the ground to question EVMs if BJP and allies registered a massive win as predicted by the exit polls.

"The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message. Exit Polls are based on personal interviews. The EVMs have no role. If the results of the Exit Polls and final results on the 23rd May, 2019 are in the same direction, the Opposition's fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale," Jaitley had written in his blog titled 'Message of Exit Polls'.

