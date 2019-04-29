Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase 4: 24.01% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Maharashtra

Voting is in progress for Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra. The state has logged 24.01% voter turnout till 1:00 pm during the last phase of Lok Sabha election in the state. According to PIB, 323 candidates are contesting for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside many booths.

As per data with PIB, 3.11 crore voters including 1.66 crore males and 1.45 crore females are registered to cast their votes in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra.

A total of 33,314 polling stations have been set up in place for smooth conduct of polls.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: Here's a list of celebrities who are voting today

Captains of the Indian industry, including the Ambanis, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Adi Godrej were among early voters in Mumbai.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das also exercised his democratic right near his official residence at Pedder Road, his first vote after taking charge as head of the central bank in December last year.

Others to cast their votes included Anil Ambani, who came in early at a booth in Cuffe Parade, and auto major Mahindra and Mahindra's managing director Pawan Goenka, who exercised his franchise in suburban Juhu.

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, Congress nominee Urmila Matondkar and actor Rekha were also among the early voters in Mumbai.

State education minister Vinod Tawde, BJP candidate from Mumbai-North East Manoj Kotak and Congress nominee from Mumbai-Central Eknath Gaikwad also exercised their franchise in the initial hours.

The opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014. Union minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.

