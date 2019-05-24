Maharashtra Election Results 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena dominate state; Congress-NCP continue poor show

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has once again managed to dominate Maharashtra as the 2019 Lok Sabha Election Results put a total of 41 seats to its account. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies and is leading on 10 more. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has managed to secure a victory on 10 seats and is leading on eight seats in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) continued its bleak performance in Maharashtra too, with lead on only one seat. Its ally, the National Congress Party fared a tad better with victory on three seats and lead on one seat.

The BJP and Shiv Sena dominated the roster in capital city Mumbai, with the former bagging Mumbai North, Mumbai North central and Mumbai North East, whereas the latter was victorious on Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Mumbai South central.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seems set to successfully defend his candidature from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat against Congress' Nana Patole. Nagpur holds significance for the BJP as home to its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Gadkari, an RSS man himself, polled 6.52 lakh votes to stay ahead by a margin of 2.13 lakh votes on the seat.

Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar won from the Baramati seat by a margin of 1.55 lakh votes. She polled 6.86 lakh votes to defeat Kanchan Rahul Kool of BJP, who got 5.3 lakh votes.

Maharashtra is a crucial state for parties to hold a majority in the Lok Sabha as it sends 48 MPs to the Lower House of Parliament, second only to Uttar Pradesh.