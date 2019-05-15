'Modilie': Rahul Gandhi shares 'new entry' in English dictionary

Exchange of harsh words has reached different heights - or low - this election season. But that has not stopped our leaders from continuing their jibes at each other. In the latest, Congress President shared a dictionary entry-type of meme, explaining the term 'Modilie'. Needless to say, this portmanteau is formed of two words - Modi and lie.

In the meme posted by Rahul Gandhi, one can see the entry on 'English Living Dictionaries'. 'Modilie' has been described as a noun, meaning "To constantly Modify the truth". Two forms of usage of the term is said to be as follows:

To lie incessantly and habitually

To lie without respite

The meme even shows how to use the word in sentences with examples such as "He is such a Modiliar", "He just keeps Modilying" and "Look look there goes a Modiliar".

There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :) pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

The tweet has been shared and retweeted multiple times. At the time of publishing of this article, the tweet had 1.6K retweets and 4.3K likes.

Rahul Gandhi's jibe comes after Modi claimed to have used a digital camera to take LK Advani's photo and email it to a newspaper in Delhi in 1988. In the same interview, Modi claimed to have suggested defence experts to go ahead with the Balakot strike on an overcast day as the jets would have gone undetected by the radar because of the clouds.

Modi came under severe criticism for his comments. The Internet fact-checked his claims and pointed out that Internet was rolled out for the public in India in 1995 by Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL). Moreover, according to Mashable, Kodak DSC 100 the first commercially available digital camera was launched in 1991. On top of that the price was a staggering $10,000.

