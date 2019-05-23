Fully respect people's decision, congratulations to PM Modi: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday said the party fully respects the decision of the people and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their victory in Lok Sabha polls.

Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

"It is the people's decision and we fully respect it. We congratulate the BJP workers, leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP has won five seats and is leading in 294 of the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress party stuck with a lead in only 50 seats, according to the trends.