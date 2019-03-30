Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar today, hold road-show in Ahmedabad

BJP President Amit Shah will file his nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat on Saturday in the presence of leaders of the party's allies and Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari.

Before filing his nomination, Shah, who is replacing BJP veteran L K Advani, will hold a four-km road-show in Ahmedabad from Sardar Patel Statue in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and will culminate at Patidar Chowk in the Ghatlodia area.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Iran along with leaders of BJP's allies including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan will be present for Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

All the leaders are likely to accompany Shah in a road-show in Ahmedabad on Saturday, before filing of the nomination.

"He will file the nomination at 12:30 pm on Saturday in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP's national general secretary Ram Lal," Mahendra Panday, BJP secretary said on March 29.

Gujarat BJP President Jitu Vaghani on Friday said that party's has planned grand road show and procession from Sardar Patel Statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabd.

"Shah would also address people before starting his road-show in the presence of our two union ministers and NDA leaders Badal and Thackeray. Shah may land in Gujarat tonight and the road-show would begin at 9 am tomorrow," Vaghani said.

BJP workers will also form human chain in Gandhinagar to welcome Shah for filing of nomination papers, he added.

The filing of nomination papers for the 26 Lok Sabha seats has started on Friday which will go to vote on April 23. Last date for filing nominations is April 4.

Meanwhile, April 4 is the last day for filing of nominations for by-elections to five Assembly seats which will be held along with the parliamentary polls.

