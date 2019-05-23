BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting today; PM Modi to meet BJP workers at 5:30pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters today, at 5:30 pm for the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. The PM is scheduled to meet BJP workers today evening. The ruling party, which is confident of winning the general election with a huge majority, has asked around 20,000 workers to come to the party headquarters in Delhi. The party leaders said that a large gathering is planned for a grand welcome for PM Modi.

BJP has also asked all its winning candidates to reach the party headquarters by May 25.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi ahead by over 41,000 votes; NDA crosses 300 mark in leads

According to Election Commission of India's official data, BJP-led NDA is ahead in 341 seats - more than the 272 seats needed to win the Lok Sabha election - which would give the saffron party the first back-to-back majority for any single party since 1984. The Congress-led UPA was ahead in 91 seats, while others leading in around 110 seats.

The general elections in the world's biggest democracy is for 542 seats and final results are due by Thursday evening.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra election result 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance take massive lead in early trends

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)