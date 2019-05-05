Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase 5: Jharkhand votes today; to see contest for 4 seats between BJP and the Grand Alliance parties

The state of Jharkhand is going to elect its representatives to Lok Sabha in the fifth phase of polling today. The voting will be held in the constituencies of Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh for Lok Sabha election 2019 out of a total of 14 parliamentary seats. The state will also vote in the sixth and seventh phase of the general elections 2019 scheduled to be held on May 12 and May 19.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, eight are reserved for general category candidates, five for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC).

According to the Election Commission (EC), there are over 2.19 crore electors in Jharkhand including around 1.15 crore male and 1.04 crore female voters. There are around 29,464 polling stations in the state set up at 20,053 locations. In its attempt to maintain transparency and ensure free and fair elections in the state, the EC has ensured 100% use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during Lok Sabha election 2019. The voter turnout in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha elections was 63.68%.

The key parties in the fray in the state are Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) JVM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Meanwhile, in the 4 constituencies going to polls in this phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, BJP has fielded Annapurna Devi Yadav from Kodarma against JVM candidate and former (also first) Chief Minister of the state Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth from BJP will take on Subodh Kant Sahay of Congress in Ranchi, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda will fight against Kalicharan Munda from Congress for Khunti seat and incumbent Jayant Sinha from BJP is in the fray against Gopal Sahu from Congress from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat.

Jharkhand chose its Members of Parliament (MPs) last in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP bagged 12 seats while JMM won 2 seats. However, the party this time is facing a tough fight from the grand alliance of Congress, JVM, JMM and RJD in the state. Where Congress will contest from seven seats, JMM will fight from five seats, JVM from 2 and RJD one.

