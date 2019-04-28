Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: 'With Congress in power, poor people did not have money for healthcare,' says Amit Shah in Bihar

Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be conducted on Monday, April 29. A total of 71 seats would be going to the polls, starting at 7 am in the morning. The polls will be concluded at 6 pm in the evening. The states that will be voting in this phase are: Maharashtra (17 parliamentary constituencies), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Continuing with the campaigns, BJP chief Amit Shah held a rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that Modi government has given the kind of governance that people were looking for for the past 70 years. He also spoke about the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said it is helping the poor people receive treatment.

Meanwhile, the exchange of harsh words between political rivals continues. At a rally in Amethi yesterday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister wants two Indias and that Congress won't let that happen. On the other hand PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj that the Opposition parties abuse him all the time but won't say anything about the terrorists.

3:34pm: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "If Mamata ji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like J&K. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states and ISIS threat is a proof of that."

3:15pm: BJD writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Bhubaneswar demanding to immediately stop BJP's campaigning through voice call during silent period.

Odisha: BJD writes to Chief Electoral Officer,Bhubaneswar demanding to immediately stop BJP's campaigning through voice call during silent period and take action against BJP leaders and the service provider circulating these voice calls in violation of model code of conduct. pic.twitter.com/d6RXdhqDbg ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 3:00pm: Renuka Chowdury on BJP MP Rajveer Singh's remark on Congress over open defecation: "Are we surprised that this is standard of BJP? When PM can talk abt women in Parliament and call them'Surpanakhas', this is the yardstick by which the BJP goes. Women of the country have taken note." 2:45pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bahraich: "Even today, I do not know his (PM Modi's) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him." 2:32pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Bihar's Chhapra, "From the time Narendra Modi came to power, he has been serving with integrity, has done a lot of good work and has taken tough decisions whenever necessary." 2:00pm: Polling parties at EVM and VVPAT distribution centre in Jodhpur. Rajasthan: Polling parties at EVM & VVPAT distribution centre in Jodhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yGcA0Lxzpi ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 1:37pm: Election Commission makes arrangements to ferry specially-abled voters in Mumbai for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Maharashtra: Election Commission makes arrangements to ferry specially-abled voters in Mumbai for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1fxVrhycGD ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 1:25pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi, "UPA government gave Rs 1 lakh 93 thousand crore to Bihar. But Narendra Modi government have more than Rs 6 lakh 6 thousand crore to Bihar for development." 1:20pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Sitamarhi, "When Lalu-Rabri and Rahul Gandhi were in power, the poor didn't have money for healthcare. They were desperate for treatment. Today, Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided 24 lakh poor people with free healthcare. This work has been done by BJP's Modi government." 1:15pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Sitamarhi, "Modi ji has not taken a single leave till now. On the other hand, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi vanishes every three to four months. Even his mother cannot find him then." 1:00pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Sitamarhi, "In east, west, north and south, people are only raising slogans for Modi. This is because the kind of governance people were looking forward to in the last 70 years, Modi ji delivered it." 12:43pm: Visuals from EVM distribution centre in Bolpur, in Birbhum district. West Bengal: Polling parties gather at EVM distribution centre in Bolpur, in Birbhum district; 8 Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls tomorrow. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/BhDpwCjpb3 ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 12:40pm: Visuals from EVM and VVPAT distribution centre in Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency. #Rajasthan: Visuals from EVM and VVPAT distribution centre in JhalawarBaran Lok Sabha constituency. 13 parliamentary constituencies to vote in the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DxFknFhaz8 ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 12:30pm: Visuals from VVPAT and EVM distribution centre at Malabar Hill in Mumbai. Mumbai: Visuals from VVPAT and EVM distribution centre at Malabar Hill; 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WAMMPjAPxV ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 12:25pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi said, "The way they contest polls by distributing money, sarees and shoes in front of media is wrong... People of Amethi have never begged in front of anyone. I've been coming here since I was 12, people of Amethi and Raebareli have a lot of pride." 12:15pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi said, "Issues are clear - employment, education and health. Nationalism is to solve problems of people. Here they don't listen to people. When they raise their issues they suppress them, it's neither democracy nor nationalism." 12:02pm: "Will the PM ever speak about the people? He talks about the Opposition one day, then foreign enemies on the other day." : ? , . , ? ? pic.twitter.com/n5gCo0N608 Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 28, 2019 11:58am: Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs and leave for their respective polling stations for the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Palamu. Palamu: Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs and leave for their respective polling stations for the 4th phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/LoZTUWBYK0 ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 11:40am: "This is a historic election as it is the first time in the country that a son and father are contesting polls on the same day and in the same district. I seek your blessings as not your 'neta' (politician) but 'beta' (son)," Nakul Nath, said son of MP CM Kamal Nath. While the chief minister, a nine-time MP from the area, is contesting an assembly bypoll, Nakul Nath is hoping to get elected to the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara. 11:35am: Eight seats - Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan East (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum - in West Bengal will see a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front in the fourth phase. 11:25am: Gautam Gambhir said, "When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations, EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics." He was referring to AAP MP Atishi Marlena's allegation that he has two voter-ID cards. 11:20am: Refuting the ruling AAP's demand for full statehood to Delhi, Union minister and BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan said, "Delhi is suffering because of the negative mentality of its government and the chief minister in particular. They have hardly done anything in the last four years. You can see their 70 promises and find there is hardly any promise that has been delivered. They have not done anything except wasting their time and abusing the Prime Minister day in and day out. What has Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal done? Nothing. This is the same chief minister who felt proud in calling himself an 'anarchist' ahead of the Republic Day parade a couple of years ago. Now he (Kejriwal) is shouting about statehood. Do you think statehood can be given to a chief minister who is dubious and is of questionable character?" 11:10am: "All EVMs and VVPATs will be dispatched from the strong room today. Security forces and police force have been deployed in adequate numbers.We won't face any law and order situation," said Rajasthan DM IS Rao. 10:54am: TMC writes to EC as Khali campaigns for BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Anupam Hazra. TMC writes to Election Commission of India over wrestler The Great Khali campaigning for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate,Anupam Hazra on April 26. The letter states, 'He(Khali) holds US citizenship, therefore,a foreigner shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors' pic.twitter.com/DIOKzVjkcu ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 10:45am: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "If the people of UP want me to continue fighting against corruption then TDK and her Bambino must be defeated in Raebareli and Amethi. If either of them wins, it will dishearten people like me who are striving hard to create a clean India." 10:40am: Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs and leave for their respective polling stations for the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha Election. Chhindwara: Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs and leave for their respective polling stations for the 4th phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/I6z1kEkJix ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019 10:30am: Nearly 81 lakh voters will get an opportunity to decide the fate of 78 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts where voting will be held on Monday, officials said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar told reporters here on Saturday. There are total 62.22 lakh voters in Thane district where 6,715 polling booths have been set up, according to official figures. 10:28am: "Modi has been misleading the people and those who have been shouting Modi-Modi-Modi would have to regret later," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 10:24am: AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that Congress is weakening the Opposition across the country. "Not only in Delhi but across the country, the Congress is weakening the Opposition. If the BJP wins any seat in Delhi or outside it, the Congress should be blamed," he told news agency IANS. 10:21am: A burger vendor is contesting as an independent from the Ludhiana LS seat. Punjab: RP Singh, a burger vendor is contesting as an independent from the Ludhiana LS seat. He says, "If I'm elected I'll take on the education mafia & ensure good education for poor people. I'm unable to put up big posters, I'm only campaigning on my scooter but I'm confident." pic.twitter.com/x8l6qJl4JS ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019

10:20am: At a press conference, BSP leader Mayawati said that PM Modi is an OBC only for electoral gains. "He was an upper caste when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. Later he got his caste included in the OBC (other backward class) category," she said.

10:19am: Fifty farmers from Telangana to file their nominations as independent candidates in Varanasi today. They will be contesting against PM Modi. "We are not opposing anyone. We just want to highlight our problems and demand creation of a turmeric board and Minimum Support Price of Rs 15000 per quintal (MSP) for turmeric," a spokesperson for the farmers said.

10:15am: When BJP leader Uma Bharti was asked if Pragya Thakur will take her place in Madhya Pradesh, she said, "She is a great saint, don't compare me with her, I'm just an ordinary and foolish creature."

10:05am: NCP leader Majeed Memon took Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's side and said, "Amit Shah should note that till yesterday he (Shatrughan Sinha) was with them, if he said something anti-national then it is their teaching. He (Jinnah) made a big contribution to the freedom struggle, just because he was a Muslim you are offended and are calling Shatrughan Sinha anti-national."

Shatrughan Sinha had said that everyone from Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru to Mohammad Ali Jinnah were part of the Congress family. He later apologised and said that he didn't mean Jinnah, he meant Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

10:00am: Taking a dig at Sadhvi Pragya, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Thakur says she had cursed ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who had given supreme sacrifice for the country and is considered a martyr. There would have been no need of surgical strikes if she had cursed Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar."