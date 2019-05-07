Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: 'Modi ji took your money, gave your land to Anil Ambani,' says Rahul Gandhi

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 wrapped up yesterday. More than 62 per cent voters cast their votes in 51 constituencies. Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said, "The overall polling percentage was 62.56 per cent in 2019 compared to 61.75 per cent in 2014." West Bengal recorded a polling percentage of 73.97 per cent, while it was 57.33 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the polling percentage was 57.86 per cent, 63.72 per cent, 63.74 per cent and 62.60 per cent respectively.

While in Ladakh constituency the voter turnout was 63.76 per cent, it was 8.76 per cent in Anantnag.

In other developments, Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP government and alleged that PM Modo colluded with big companies. He said that PM Modi took away the money in the wallet from the people of Chhattisgarh and gave away their land to Anil Ambani.

6:23pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress candidate from Rohtak, Haryana, hold a road show in tthe constituency. Visuals from the procession.

6:15pm: 22 political parties signed and submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India on objections to EVMs and VVPATs. The memrandum seeks mandatory verification of VVPAT paper slips and redressal.

5:50pm: "Money doesn't matter to me.That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (Toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy," Mamata Banerjee said during a rally in Purulia.

5:25pm: "The corrupt industrialists of the country are not jailed for defaulting on loans, but farmers are thrown in jail. We will repeal this law. Also, we will bring a different budget for farmers," said Rahul Gandhi.

5:17pm: "TMC-supported UPA government gave only 1.32 lakh crore to West Bengal in 10 years. But the Modi government gave 4.24 lakh crore to the state in only five years," said Amit Shah.

4:55pm: Visuals from roadshow in held by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party candidate Kirti Azad in Dhanbad.

4:37pm: Congress MP Sushmita Dev has filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that "the respondent Election Commission of India failed to appreciate that the hate speeches delivered by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are 'corrupt practices' under Section 123A of the Representation of People Act, 1951". ANI

4:06pm: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs. 1.46 crore of Harish Gahlot, brother of AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot. According to ED, the seizure has been made under section 37 A of Foreign Exchange Management Act.

4:05pm: "Wherever the chowkidar goes, he spreads hatred," said Rahul Gandhi.

4:04pm: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally, "For 5 years Narendra Modi has been acting as a chowkidar (watchman). A chowkidar not for farmers, youth or the poor, but for Anil Ambani."

4:02pm: Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Ambala, "History is proof that this country has never forgiven arrogance. Such arrogance was in Duryodhan also. When Lord Krishna went to talk to Duryodhan, he was held captive".

3:59pm: Shashi Tharoor said, "I think the South will definitely play an instrumental role in deciding the political fate of the country, particularly in the context of voting out the present ruling dispensation, under whose tenure, the South has an understandable case of step-motherly treatment under the Centre."

3:48pm: BJP chief Amit Shah addresses public meeting in West Bengal's Bishnupur.

3:41pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Mandawali, Delhi, said, "Congress has completely failed, Shehzada also failed so they brought in their Shehzadi. She was teaching abuses to innocent children of Amethi, please and go teach these abuses in Italy."

3:37pm: Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Ambala, "Be aware of your issues and concerns. If the Prime Minister has courage then he should fight on the grounds of national issues. Let them fight on issues such as development, issues of the public, farmers' needs, employment for the youth, and women's issues."

3:31pm: East Delhi Returning Officer issued a notice to Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over violation of MCC regarding a tweet on religion of AAP's East Delhi Candidate Atishi.

3:27pm: Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Ambala, "GST and demonetisation-affected traders will receive a simple GST from Congress."

3:22pm: Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Ambala, "The BJP leaders do not talk about the real issues in their campaigns. They ask for votes in the name of martyrs and then they insult the martyrs. But your will never find them talking about their own issues."

3:19pm: "They (BJP) spoke about doubling farmers' income. The truth is that only debt has been doubled. Twelve thousand farmers committed suicide," said Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Ambala.

3:15pm: "Youth were not given government jobs. Under the BJP government, 24 lakh government jobs remained vacant," said Priyanka Gandhi at a rally in Ambala.

3:05pm: Rahul Gandhi addresses a public gathering in West Bengal's Purulia.

2:55pm: "In spite of central forces coming and assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference Didi's syndicate morcha people are all over the place.Mamata Banerjee screams about democracy,she is the one who is violating democracy," said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

2:30pm: "Mamata Didi has strangled democracy in (West) Bengal. More than 60 BJP workers were murdered during Panchayat elections. The public of Bengal was not allowed to vote. She does not allow the people to vote even during the Lok Sabha election," Amit Shah said during his Belda public meeting.

2:27pm: "Congress leaders verbally abuse Modi ji. They start to mourn when old prime ministers are disrespected. But they do not say anything when the incumbent prime minister is disrespected," Amit Shah said during his speech at Belda.

2:20pm: "During election campaign, BJP leaders don't say whether they have fulfilled the promises they made, or not. Sometimes they canvass votes in the name of martyrs, and sometimes they disrespect my martyred family members," Priyanka Gandhi said during her Ambala rally.

2:15pm: Amit Shah addresses a rally in Belda, West Bengal.

2:09pm: Priyanka Gandhi addresses a rally in Haryana's Ambala.

2:04pm: "For the first time BJP gave away land to the Tatas but nothing was made in 5 years in that land. Congress CM took away the land from Tata and gave it back to the people of Bastar," said Rahul Gandhi in Chaibasa.

1:50pm: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Chaibasa, Chhattisgarh, "Open your wallet and you will see that Modi ji took away the money from your wallet. My adivasi friends, look at your forests, water and land, you will realise that Modi ji gave away your land to Anil Ambani."

1:46pm: "Mamata Didi said that she doesn't consider Modi ji as Prime Minister. According to the Constitution, whosoever people of the country elect is the PM. It does not matter whether you consider or not. Get ready to consider him as the Prime Minister for the next 5 years," said Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur.

1:45pm: "Once Bengal gets real 'Parivartan' when BJP forms the government here, those who fired upon innocent children who protested at being forced to study in Urdu will be sent behind bars," said Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur.

1:40pm: Amit Shah said at a rally in Paschim Medinipur, "We will first bring CAB to give Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries and then will ensure that every infiltrator is identified and deported out of India."

1:35pm: "I have visited more than 290 Lok Sabha constituencies so far. There is a lot of diversity in various parts of the country but one uniting factor that does not change with regions is the love for PM Modi that is palpable in the slogan of 'Modi-Modi'," said Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur.

1:30pm: At a rally in Paschim Medinipur, BJP chief Amit Shah said, "Mamata Didi, why do you want to stop us from chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in India? Shri Ram is the idol of every Indian, he exists in the culture and ethos of India. No one can stop us from worshipping him."

1:20pm: A polling officer died while 24 others, including security personnel, were injured when their vehicle overturned in the district, officials said Tuesday. The accident took place when they were on way to deposit EVM machines after polling on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash (40) assistant district information officer SD Yadav said.

1:10pm: A Delhi Court quashes the FIR against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in a domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Lipika Mitra: ANI.

12:58pm: Kerala CM P Vijayan: Yesterday's meeting with KC Rao was significant. We discussed the national political scenario.

12:40pm: AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi says people might want to see stars but want their representatives to be available to them in their everyday lives and predicts that opponent Gautam Gambhir's celebrity status will go against him. "His nomination form was not filed correctly. He has two voter ID cards. People have this mindset - now that Gambhir has two voter ID cards he will anyway get disqualified so why waste our vote on him," said Atishi.

12:30pm: A look at Modi's twitter in ten years.

12:15pm: DMK unlikely to have a meeting with Telangana CM KCR. Highly placed sources says DMK does not want to send a wrong signal as they have a prepoll alliance with Congress. MK Stalin is busy with election campaigning for by-elections to 4 constituencies during May 13. While there is no official communication from DMK on meeting with KCR senior leaders say meeting is very unlikely.

12:00pm: Congress urges everyone to participate in the Cyclone Fani relief work.

11:40am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performs 'puja' in the presence of Computer Baba.

11:10am: "BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi," (BJP government could make the Ram Temple in five years. Now there will be no BJP government if there is no Ram Temple) said Computer Baba.

11:08am: "We are not inclined to modify our order," said SC while dismissing review plea on random matching of VVPAT slips.

11:00am: Supreme Court rejects review plea filed by twenty-one Opposition parties seeking a direction to increase VVPAT verification from five to at least 50% of EVMs during counting of votes in the general elections 2019.

10:55am: Union minister Giriraj Singh who was booked for violating MCC by making controversial statement against the Muslim community surrendered in a court on Tuesday. He has been granted bail.

10:45am: Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was made the party's candidate after a lot of deliberation," adding that in 2008 a word was coined 'bhagwa aatanki' (saffron terror). "Congress coined this word and they made her scapegoat and Digvijaya Singh was the medium," he said.

10:30am: Congress paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore and said, "His contributions have enriched Indian literature, music and art and every Indian will forever be grateful."

10:20am: The EC has given another clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 23 as well as for his speech in Chitradurga on April 9.

10:09am: "Shopian district recorded a turnout of 2.88 per cent, while Pulwama registered a turnout of 2.14 per cent. The average for the two districts was 2.81 per cent," said Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar.

10:01am: Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP candidate from Saran, Bihar, said, "I have information that RJD candidate is himself indulging in booth capturing at polling stations. This clearly shows that the opposition is fearing a massive defeat from the seat." The RJD candidate from Saran is Chandrika Rai.

9:57am: "A Hindu can never be a terrorist," said 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya, BJP's candidate for South Bengaluru while campaigning for BJP's 'Saaton Seetein Modi Ko' Abhiyan in the National Capital along with actor Vivek Oberoi and Kapil Mishra. While speaking exclusively to India today on why unnecessarily link religion to terrorism, he said, "In our Hindu scriptures, there is no sentence which justifies violence. It was a fake bogey that was created by Congress to tarnish a great civilization like ours." He added, "If the inspiration for violence is scriptural or religious, and the perpetrator of the violence states or writes a note that the reason for his violent act is inspired by religious text then it is possible that there's a link between religion and violent act. And Hindu history shows no such trace."

9:53am: Congress said it promises to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST.

9:49am: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Pakistan PM Imran Khan for his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent.

9:45am: A Congress delegation led by former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri reaches former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence with documents containing details of farmers whose loans have been waived off by the present state government.

9:43am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said at a rally in Rajgarh yesterday, "He (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) says that if he takes Digvijaya Singh's name, he will have to take a shower but he doesn't take a shower after campaigning for Pragya (BJP's Pragya Thakur)."

9:37am: EVMs and VVPAT were found from a hotel in Muzaffarpur on Sunday. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM says,"Sector officer was given some reserved machines so that it could be replaced with faulty ones. After replacing EVMs he was left with 2 balloting unit,1 control unit and 2 VVPAT in his car." Ghossh said, "He shouldn't have unloaded the machines in the hotel which is against rules. Since he has violated an departmental investigation will be done."

9:33am: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the Election Commission of India demanding to verify 50% of the EVMs using VVPAT slips: ANI.

9:30am: At a rallly in Bishnupur on Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at PM Modi and said, "You BJP babu, you say 'Jai Shri Ram' but have you built even one Ram temple? At the time of elections, Ram Chandra becomes your party agent, you say 'Ram Chandra is my election agent'. You say 'Jai Shri Ram' and force others to say it."