Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 voting starts today; watch live coverage on India Today

The polling for the second phase of 2019 Lok sabha election began today at 7 am in the morning. A total of 95 constituencies in 11 states going to vote today. Earlier as many as 97 constituencies were scheduled to be covered in the Phase 2, but two constituencies- Vellore and Tripura East have been removed from the list. Voting in Vellore constituency has been cancelled due to allegations of excess use of money power. However, poll for Tripura east seat has been postponed to April 23.

The phase 2 election will see voting in 38 constituencies in Tamil Nadu (Vellore excluded), 14 in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, and 5 each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha and one in Manipur. Three Lok Sabha seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will also go to polls today. The EC has also decided to conduct election for two Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security. Union Territory Puducherry will also see polls for one Lok Sabha seat today.

The 17 th Lok Sabha election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for general election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

The prominent candidates in the fray for phase 2 are Union ministers Jual Oram (BJP), Sadananda Gowda (BJP) and Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP), former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (Janata Dal (Secular), Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Raj Babbar (Congress), National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi, and actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Prakash Raj.

