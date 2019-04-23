Lok sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 voting: How to find polling both near you

Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway today. Thirteen states and two union territories are going to the polls on this phase. The states that are going to the polls on Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, along with Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Voting in also being held in Tripura East constituency, which was earlier scheduled for April 18.

About 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in the third phase of the 2019 general elections, for which 2.10 lakh polling stations have been set up.

Presidents of two of the largest parties- Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah will be on the ballot today, besides, several prominent candidates, including Shashi Tharoor, Jaya Prada, Mallikarjun Kharge, Alphons Kannanthanam and Mehbooba Mufti are also in fray.

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements.

If you are one of the voters today, here's how to find details about where to cast your vote or the polling booth.

You can find details about your polling booth online, via mobile apps, through voice calls or SMS. All you have to do is log in to electoralsearch.in. Alternatively, you can install Voter Helpline App on your mobile phone.

You can also call the Voter Helpline number 1950 with the STD codes in front. For instance, voters in New Delhi must dial 011-1950.

In case, you are looking for the polling station location via SMS, you can type ECIPS EPIC number to 1950. The EPIC number is the voter ID card number. EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card.

In order to cast vote, one must check their name on the voter roll. Voters who do not have their name on the voter list will not be able to cast their vote.

The Lok Sabha Elections are being conducted in seven phases. Two phases have been conducted on April 11 and April 18. Phase 4 will be conducted on April 29, Phase 5 is on May 6, Phase 6 is on May 12 and Phase 7 is on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

