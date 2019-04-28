Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 4 of voting starts tomorrow; watch Aaj Tak live coverage

Polling for phase 4 of Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on Monday, April 29. In the fourth round, a total of 957 candidates will be contesting for 72 seats across nine states tomorrow.

The nine states where polling will take place tomorrow are Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (17), Odisha (6), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13)and West Bengal (8) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Prominent candidates like Union Minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former union minister Milind Murli Deora and Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nakul Nath, son of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Union Ministers PP Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will contest in the phase 4 polls.

To catch all the LIVE coverage of 2019 Lok Sabha election phase 4, watch India Today or Aaj Tak. Get all the latest information on Lok Sabha election coverage at Business Today website.

The voting for the phase 4 poll will start at 7:00 am and will continue till 6:00 pm.