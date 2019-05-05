Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 5: UP votes today; BJP, Congress, SP-BSP to fight for 14 seats

Lok Sabha election 2019: India's biggest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats will see phase five voting on 14 constituencies on May 6. Of total 668 candidates contesting polls in phase 5, a total of 182 candidates are in the fray from Uttar Pradesh, which is seeing a three-cornered contest between the BJP, SP-BSP, and the Congress. The constituencies going to polls in phase 5 are Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

Poonam Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting on SP ticket from Lucknow, is the richest candidate in the fifth phase of the election, with total assets amounting to Rs 193 crore. Poonam Sinha also has total liabilities worth Rs 28 crore, says an ADR report. Vijay Kumar Mishra of Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) is the second richest candidate with Rs 177 crore assets. IND candidate Munni from Kaiserganj constituency is one of the three candidates with zero assets. About 12 per cent candidates contesting polls in the fifth phase are women candidates, which is the highest so far.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh has a maximum number of 24 per cent candidates with declared criminal assets. Among all the parties, the BJP has a maximum of 38 crorepatis fighting the election.

The BJP had registered an astounding win in the central regions of UP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by winning 12 seats of the total 14. Reports suggest the saffron party, this time, might be able to resist the Mahagathbandhan power in Gonda, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Barabanki and Faizabad. But, it will face an uphill task to repeat the 2014-like win in minority and Dalit concentrated areas of Mahraich, Mohanlalganj, Sitapur, Dhaurahra, Kaisarganj, Banda and Kaushambhi.

The Congress party also has a lot at stake in phase 5 polls in UP. Prominent Congress leaders contesting polls from UP are Congress President Rahul Gandhi Amethi; his mother and Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli; Jitin Prasada from Dhaurhara; and Tanuj, who's senior Congress leader PL Punia's son, from Barabanki.

Of the total 14 seats, there's a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP on two seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli. The Amethi Lok Sabha seat could see the most interesting contest of this election where the BJP has again fielded Union minister Smriti Irani. She is likely to give a major fight to the Congress scion. In Rae Bareli, BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh will try his luck against Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The results for the 2019 Lok Sabha Election will be announced on May 23.

