Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 6: Delhi's 111-year-old Bachan Singh casts vote, says 'no vote must be wasted'

Delhi's Tilak Vihar constituency witnessed the oldest voter of the city in the polling booth on Sunday. The 111-year-old Bachan Singh, who has always preached that 'even a single vote should not be wasted,' exercised his franchise today.

Yesterday, the Election Commission officers visited Singh's house to invite him to vote in the sixth phase of national elections. The poll commission also provided him with pick and drop facility.



Till the last Delhi assembly elections in 2015, the centenarian cycled to the polling booth to cast his vote.

Around three months ago, Bachan Singh suffered a paralysis attack and became bedridden. Thereafter, Bachan Singh lost his capability to speak properly but his sickness did not let him forget the significance of voting.

Interestingly, Singh doesn't know there's a party called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and that Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi.

"He doesn't even know that the Aam Aadmi Party exists. For him, every election has been a contest between the BJP and the Congress," his youngest son, Jasbeer Singh, 63, says.

Jasbeer Singh has claimed that his father has never missed out on an election since 1951.

"Till a few years ago, he would cycle to the polling booth and cast his vote. He never needed any help. He cooked for himself and spent most of time doing seva in gurdwara," Jasbeer said.

The family says they have traditionally voted for the Congress because of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. But now the family thinks the Aam Aadmi party should be given another chance in Delhi.

According to data shared by the Delhi CEO Office, there are 42 male centenarian voters and 54 female in the national capital.

In 2014, the voter turnout in Delhi was 65.07 per cent -- 66 per cent for male and 63.93 per cent for female voters.

A total of 13,819 polling stations have been set up at 2,700 locations in Delhi, with one model polling station in each of the 70 assembly segments.

As many as 523 polling locations have been identified as critical and 60,000 personnel, including those of the Delhi Police, Home Guards and paramilitary.

