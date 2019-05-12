Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 6: BJP candidate attacked in West Bengal's Ghatal, EC seeks report

BJP candidate from West Bengal's Ghatal Lok Sabha seat Bharati Ghosh broke down into tears after she was heckled at two different polling stations on Sunday. Ghosh, a former IPS officer and once a trusted aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was allegedly heckled, attacked, and even pushed to the ground by supporters of All India Trinamool Congress as she tried to enter a booth in Keshpur, reports said.

Later her convoy was pelted with stones and bricks as she was on her way to another booth near Keshpur. One of her security guards was injured in the altercation. Ghosh's security guards opened fire during the violence, reportedly injuring one TMC worker in the exchange. Keshpur is one of the Assembly segments under the Ghatal parliamentary constituency.

West Bengal: Vehicles in BJP Candidate from Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh's convoy vandalized. BJP has alleged that TMC workers are behind the attack pic.twitter.com/xdsJNkKhV8 ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

BJP has blamed TMC for the attack on its candidate. "This is not for the first time that Bharati Ghosh was attacked. Since the TMC failed to stop her politically, it is trying to physically harm her," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Ghosh is contesting from Ghatal against Deepak Adhikari of TMC. Another candidates of note from the seat are Tapan Ganguli of CPI and Khandakar Mohammed Saifullah of Congress.

Meanwhile, the state CEO has sought a report from district magistrate regarding the attack on Ghosh. The CEO has also sought report after Ghosh was seen recording a video on her mobile phone inside a polling booth at Pikuda in Keshpur.

Hours before the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election commenced, one TMC worker was found dead in East Midnapore district. Two BJP workers were injured in the same district after they were fired at in separate incidents . One BJP worker was found dead in Jhargra's Gopiballabpur on Saturday night with multiple injuries on his body. BJP has blamed TMC for the attack on its workers.

Violence between TMC and BJP workers has been commonplace in West Bengal during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Reports of clashes between the two parties had been reported during the past phases too.

Eight seats - Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur - in West Bengal are voting in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election on Sunday. By 12:00pm, around 38.81 percent of 1.33 lakh voters had casted their ballots across these constituencies.

The Centre has deployed a total of 713 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state forces across the eight constituencies of West Begal voting duing Phase 6 of 2019 Lok Sabha to ensure peaceful polling.

